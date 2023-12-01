Honoring Berks veterans

Dec. 1—The Berks County Conservation District has been awarded a nearly $185,000 state grant as part of an initiative to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

The grant is being distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which has awarded more than $19 million in 2024 to county teams across the state to support their efforts in reducing nutrient and sediment pollution to restore the health of local streams, rivers and lakes.

"These grants have proven to be effective in boosting projects restoring Pennsylvania streams, rivers and lakes," Jessica Shirley, DEP interim acting secretary, said in a release. "Since 2021, we've seen teams implement everything from streambank tree plantings to livestock crossing installations."

Shirley said she's excited to see the progress made by grant recipients.

Nutrient pollution and eroded sediment can enter streams, rivers and lakes from wastewater treatment and other activities on land, such as using too much fertilizer, plowing and tilling farm fields, stripping away trees and vegetation and expanding concrete and paved surfaces, officials said.

Nutrient pollution like nitrogen and phosphorus can cause algal blooms that block sunlight from reaching the underwater grasses that provide critical food and habitat for aquatic life, officials said. In addition to blocking sunlight by making the water cloudy, sediment pollution like soil runoff smothers creatures that live at the bottom of rivers, streams and the Chesapeake Bay.

Like the other jurisdictions in the watershed, Pennsylvania is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower its nutrient and sediment pollution levels by 2025.