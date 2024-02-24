Honoring Black History: FOX40 special honors faith, resilience, and the entrepreneurial spirit

(FOX40.COM) — For Black History Month 2024, FOX40 News is honoring faith, resilience, and the entrepreneurial spirit in Black communities in Northern California.

Richard Sharp takes us to the oldest historically Black church on the West Coast to find out how new leadership is continuing the legacy at St. Andrews AME Church.

America’s first Black opera singers debuted in Sacramento

Melanie Townsend introduces us to Delroy Sibblis, the owner of the popular Delroy’s Deli in Stockton, and shows us how the local African American Chamber of Commerce helps support Black businesses.

Norman Blackwell, building a legacy of service in Oak Park

We also spotlight a “full-circle” moment happening in Black maternal health, discovering how a centuries-old prized skill is coming back into prominence just when Black families need it the most.



