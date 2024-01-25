Honoring Black History: Jarvis Christian University continues to educate young minds for more than 100 years

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) — Jarvis Christian University was founded in 1912 in the city of Hawkins, off Highway 80.

Miss Virginia Hearne, Mary Alphin and Ida Van Zandt Jarvis believed black youth deserved to have access to quality education in their community.

“I know history is what we call it but I call it herstory, because if it wasn’t for those three women who decided all children mattered, we very well would have not been here,” said Dr. Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, the current school president.

The school started out as an elementary school with 14 students and expanded to a high school, junior college, college, and in 2022 became an accredited university.

1910: Major and Mrs. Jarvis deeded 456 acres of land near Hawkins, Texas to the Christian Woman’s Board of Missions, with the condition it be maintained as “the land would be used to educate ‘head, heart, and hand’ and to produce ‘useful citizens and earnest Christians.'”

1912: Thomas Buchanan Frost, Charles Albert Berry would become the Jarvis pioneers and founded the school.

1913: The school would begin their formal instructional program on Jan. 13, 1913, where 14 students enrolled.

1914: James Nelson Ervin. from Johnson City, Tennessee became the first president. During his first year, high school curriculums were introduced. Jarvis would remain the only accredited high school for black in the Hawkins area until 1937.

1916: Records show some college work was offered as early as 1916/

1927-1928: Junior college courses were included as regular curricular offerings in 1927 and the school became incorporated as a college in 1928.

2022: Jarvis Christian College formally becomes Jarvis Christian University in 2022.

“Mr. Jarvis, a confederate officer, deeded over 400 acres to Jarvis Chirstian college at that time but it started as an elementary school to educate negro children in reading writing and arithmetic,” said Dr. Pruitt.

Over a century later, Jarvis is now home to 700 students with thirteen presidents leading the way throughout the years.

Current president, Dr. Glenell Lee Pruitt said their mission has evolved but their core values remain the same.

“We are developing, young people a diverse population of individuals, intellectually, socially spiritually personally to be lifelong learners,” said Dr. Pruitt.

Pruitt said each day they are planting another educational seed, highlighting their STEM program.

“Sometimes I hear people say Jarvis is the best kept secret, well we don’t wanna be a secret because what we are doing is significant in the lives of usually in some persons who are in a class where people didn’t expect them to succeed,” said Pruitt.

When you step on campus, visitors can feel the culture of family where each student feels loved and supported.

“We want to be a “AAA” university. We are going to be accessible, approachable, and available. Students are going to be able to see us and not think we are untouchable. They will be able to come speak to us and we are going to be kind and speak back to them and we they need us we will be there for them,” said Pruitt.

As university leaders look to the future, they hope to inspire young minds to continue their legacy by pursuing their dreams no matter the obstacles put in their path.

JCU will be making school history this May with their first graduate class walking the stage to receive their master’s degrees.

