Honoring Black History past, present & future

FOX4’s Dave D’Marko highlights a historic Parkville church that’s receiving millions of dollars for preservation, one of 31 historic Black churches nationwide getting support.

Jonathan Ketz gives a first-hand look at a local non-profit teaching kids how to code, and the story of the woman behind it who wants to give back to kids from similar backgrounds.

Christel Bell features another technology and coding program helping to broaden the horizon for Black children in Kansas City, and one day, worldwide.

Great Day KC’s Toni Talley takes you to the Black Archives of Mid-America, which you can visit near historic 18th and Vine, right next to Kansas City’s MLB Urban Youth Academy.

We also take you to “Harlem of the South,” thanks to WFLA in Tampa, Florida, and KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas, features Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s only granddaughter following in his footsteps with a new book providing hope for a new generation.

