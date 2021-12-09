Honoring Bob Dole
A historic tribute in Washington, D.C., on Thursday will honor the late politician just as a controversy arises over one of the people planning his funeral. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has the details.
The SNP's most senior MP Ian Blackford said Johnson "can no longer lead on the most pressing issue facing these islands" after "shattering the public's trust."
The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday distanced the Biden administration from recent comments made by progressives Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over their responses to the uptick in organized smash-and-grab robberies in big cities.
The U.S. Navy seized 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles and 1.1 million barrels of petroleum products worth $261 million from two Iranian ships in the Arabian Sea in three separate instances since 2019, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.The Navy seized the weapons in November 2019 and August 2020 during what is called routine operations in the sea. The arms shipments were headed to Iran-backed...
When Trump was infected with COVID-19, he was too weak to carry his own briefcase. So Mark Meadows said he used some hand sanitizer and grabbed it.
Ethan MillerRep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Tuesday torched some of his most prominent Republican colleagues this week, calling members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus “grifters” and “performance artists” who only “know how to say slogans real well.”And perhaps surprisingly, Crenshaw came to the defense of current GOP pariah and avowed Trump critic Adam Kinzinger, praising the retiring Illinois congressman for his conservative voting record.Speaking at a Texas campaign event on Sunday, Crensh
In 'It Can't Happen Here,' Sinclair Lewis foresaw not only that a coup would come from the right, but that it would come clothed in populist rhetoric.
The United Arab Emirates is changing its weekend to Saturday and Sunday
Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government. Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe
Beijing redraws the map of Asia by unilaterally asserting dominion over disputed territories from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the Himalayas and the South China Sea.
Gaetz pledged in July that he'd send Nancy Pelosi back to what he called the "filth of San Francisco" and nominate Donald Trump for her role.
"This button seemed like something you might use to launch a nuclear missile, or maybe to order SEAL Team Six into action," Meadows wrote in his book.
Millions of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments around Christmastime by way of their local state governments. Some states issue their own stimulus checks, and others are even providing...
"We need to restore order," the former president told his chief of staff before his infamous Bible photo op
Donald Valdez, a Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, held a press conference at Pueblo's Steelworks Center of the West.
The US, Russia and Pakistan express shock over General Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash.
First-year Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) brought a GOP congressional candidate onto the House floor Tuesday night, likely in violation of House rules, Republican and Democratic sources said.Cawthorn was able to do so by telling House security that his guest, Tennessee Republican Robby Starbuck, was one of his House staffers, according to a source familiar with the situation."For a candidate for Congress to walk around on the floor and talk to...
SPUTNIKPresident Joe Biden was “crystal clear” on the consequences Russia will face should Moscow decide to invade Ukraine, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing following a two-hour-long video call between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.“[Biden] told President Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures,” said Sullivan. “We would provide additional d
There's a telling scene in Mark Meadows's new book about his time as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff. It comes just after Meadows had pulled aside reporters to inform them that, despite the vague claims made by doctors from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center about the president's coronavirus infection, Trump's health was in bad shape. Meadows had asked to be unnamed in news reports, but he'd been caught on camera asking to do so. In other words, it wasn't hard to figure out t
The lawsuit argued that Joe Biden's wins in key battleground states should be thrown out over unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.