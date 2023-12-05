Honoring a fallen veteran from Gardner - what you can do to help

A somber one-year anniversary is being transformed into a weekend of celebration and tribute for a local veteran.

It was on Dec. 17 that Peter George Griffis, a Marine veteran from Gardner, took his own life. One year later, the community has joined his family members to honor the man who will be buried at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon next year.

“Peter had a big heart and a big personality,” said his sister, Gabrielle Griffis. “He felt things deeply. We lost him to suicide the weekend before Christmas, (and) we wanted to honor Peter’s memory by creating a space for everyone during this time of year, and especially to connect with others who may be experiencing complex emotions.”

Members of Griffis’s family, including sister Danielle Hardie, spent the past several months organizing three events that they thought would serve as a suitable tribute to their brother.

A weekend of events has been organized to honor the memory of Peter George Griffis, a Marine veteran from Gardner who took his own life last year. Three benefit shows will aims to raise enough money so that a part of the Montachusett Community Outreach Center's expanded housing project in Winchendon can be named in Griffis's memory.

“I’ve helped with the flyers and outreach,” Gabrielle said. “Everything has required dozens of hours of coordination, from securing venues, finding the event bands and DJ, as well as coordinating with the (Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center).”

All of the venues agreed to offer their space for the event at not cost, she added.

“My brother, like so many others, often struggled during the holiday season,” Hardie said. “I wanted to create events centered around things that brought him joy in life – music and dancing. Music and dancing are a form of self-expression and a way to release tension and stress.”

A weekend of events planned

To that goal, there will be three local events with plenty of music and dancing aimed at raising enough funds to have an area of the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center’s expansion housing project in Winchendon named in honor of Griffis. Anyone wishing to honor Griffis, help raise funds, and have a great time can choose to attend any of the following events:

A Blue Holiday Dance at the Acadien Club at 193 Parker St. in Gardner on Friday, Dec. 15: The free, all-ages event will run from 7 to 10 p.m., and feature DJ Jett Rhythm, who will be accepting song requests.

A mix of rhythm and blues, jazz and funk provided by the Cape Cod-based Slightly Tooned Band, which specializes in playing the music of Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and more on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Elks Lodge #1426 at 31 Park St. in Gardner: The free, all-ages event will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

A '90s Concert and Benefit will be held Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Eagles Post 747 at 71 City Hall Ave. from 2 to 5 p.m.: It is a free, all-ages event.

Door donations will be accepted at the events, and each will feature an MVOC services and resources table. All donations raised will benefit the MVOC housing expansion project, in memory of Peter Griffis.

Several local businesses, including John Sport Shop, the Gardner Ale House, Café Edesia, Gardner Cinemas, and the 99 Restaurant have donated raffle items for each event.

Events aimed at raising awareness about struggles faced by local veterans

“Being able to raise money to support our veterans helps keep Peter’s heart alive and brings us comfort to know that we can give back to those who have served and our community,” Gabrielle said. “Our last event occurs on the anniversary of Peter’s passing – we want people to know that they are loved and cared for no matter where they are in life, even when things feel hopeless.”

Stephanie Marchetti, executive director of MVOC, said she found it incredibly touching that Griffis’s family would choose to honor his life in such a generous way.

“I hope folks turn out and donate what they can so that we do not just memorialize Peter at the new building, but also use his story to destigmatize the pursuit of mental health and wellness,” she said. “No veteran should ever feel like they are alone in their battle, not during their time in the service or after.”

Hardie said she hoped any local veterans struggling this holiday season would be reminded by these events that they are not alone.

“My brother was so used to helping others that he often struggled with asking for and accepting help for himself,” Hardie said. “To those struggling, don’t be afraid to reach out. There are people out there who care and want to help, whether it be financially, physically and/or emotionally. Sometimes it may take a few tries to find the right person willing to help, so don’t lose hope. Everyone needs a strong social support system because no one can do it all, and that is OK.”

