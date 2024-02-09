Honoring Gerald Wallace proof the Hornets are ignoring the Bobcats era no more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Bobcats couldn’t be ignored forever.

They quickly became the butt of many jokes, being known for their bright-orange jerseys and many losing seasons, including the worst records in NBA history. And that lack of success has unfortunately carried over in the decade since the name changed back to the Charlotte Hornets.

Much of the charge to “bring back the Buzz” was driven by nostalgia, and the team has smartly played into that notion. Throwback nights are hyped throughout the year, taking fans back to the pinstripes of the ‘90s.

None of the old jerseys that don the shoulders of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller have been from 2004 to 2014, though. That’s when the Bobcats played in uptown, and actually made two playoff appearances in that stretch.

The Hornets have all but secured a seventh straight year without officially reaching the postseason.

The Bobcats have mostly been erased – until this weekend. As part of the franchise’s — technically they’re two — 35th anniversary, the team is honoring star players of the past. And the greatest Bobcat of all time will get the spotlight Saturday night.

Until now, Gerald Wallace’s impact on the franchise has mostly been forgotten. Only a 10-by-12-inch photo can be found on the second-level concourse showing his 2010 All-Star Game appearance.

Wallace battling for the ball against another player known for his physical style of play, Ron Artest. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Even if he didn’t receive that title, the man known as “Crash” was still beloved for his ability, but mostly his style of play.

As a student at Wingate University, my friends and I attended many Bobcats games during Wallace’s heyday. Even before the game started, it was apparent how much the small forward was revered.

“G-G-G-G-G-G-G-Geraaaaald Wallace!!!” public address announcer Big Pat would growl during introductions to the Time Warner Cable Arena crowd.

Yes, Wallace participated in two Slam Dunk Contests, but his athleticism was utilized in far more ways than highlight dunks – of which there were many. There were diving saves out of bounds, out-of-nowhere blocks, and suffocating stops. In 2009-10 he made first-team All-Defense, the only player in Charlotte NBA history to do so.

Sure, had he played a less reckless style, perhaps his career would’ve been slightly longer. But then his legend would’ve been diminished and his skill of working harder than anyone else on the court would’ve been in vain.

Some of his injuries weren’t even from dives to the floor. On a January night in Los Angeles, Wallace drove into the lane against Lakers 7-footer Andrew Bynum. As Wallace took flight, Bynum stuck his elbow out, with which Wallace collided, leaving him gasping for the air as he lay on his back.

Wallace suffered a partially collapsed left lung, and instead of flying with the team back to Charlotte, he had to be driven cross-country due to his condition.

In the words of the former Hornets chairman, “I took that personally.”

Wallace’s All-Star honor in 2010 was the first in Bobcats history, and it came as the team was en route to its first-ever playoff appearance. He averaged 18.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and countless floor burns that season.

This corresponded with my senior year, when my friends and I braved U.S. 74 and Independence Boulevard – pre-toll road and freeway expansion — even more that spring to see the winning team, including the sold-out playoff games to close out our final college semester with memories for a lifetime.

The timing of Wallace’s night is bittersweet. A once-promising Hornets season has turned into one preparing for the future. The team traded away starters (when healthy) Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington for a new collection of players. Wallace’s tenure in the Queen City ended with a trade around this time in 2011. The next year was the infamous 7-59 team.

While the players honored in past years have been deserving, there’s something special about this being Wallace’s night. I’m looking forward to seeing more orange-and-blue in the stands, and a highlight package that will surely elicit my own nostalgic emotions.

Perhaps it’s a sign the new ownership is taking a different approach with the Bobcats and recognizes Crash’s place among a group of fans experiencing some déjà vu on the scoreboard.

Now, we just need a Bobcat throwback jersey night – NASCAR jerseys, please!

