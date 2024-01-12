Honoring his legacy, celebrating his memory: MLK Day events in Rochester 2024

From the archive: On April 9, 1968, the day of the funeral for Martin Luther King Jr., an estimated 3,000 peole marched on Clarissa Street.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made many connections in Rochester throughout his life.

During his visits, residents would gather in crowds to hear his powerful speeches, and following the 1964 race unrest, King spoke on the violence and discrimination that occurred that day.

“...The president of the United States, the mayors of New York City and Rochester and the governors and mayors of every city and state throughout our country have a responsibility to see that millions of black Americans acquire an ever-increasing amount of justice,” said King. “In short, we must be as concerned about getting rid of the environmental conditions that cause the riots as we are in condemning the violence.”

Each year, activist and author, Martin Luther King Jr. is celebrated for his life and legacy on his birthday, January 15.

On the day of his funeral, over 2,000 residents marched on Clarissa Street in honor of his legacy. Now, the Rochester community joins people around the nation to celebrate and remember him as an activist, speaker, and beloved figure in the Black community.

Here’s how you can celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Rochester this year

The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will be hosting an event with the Eastman School of Music at 26 Gibbs St. in Downtown Rochester. There will be performances by local artists and the Martin Luther King Jr. Choir.

Date: Monday, January 15

Time: 9AM - 10:30AM

Guests unable to attend in person can view the live stream at esm.rochester.edu/live/kodak/

For those looking to attend an event later in the afternoon, from 11AM to 3PM, the Rochester Museum & Science Center at 657 East Ave. will be paying tribute to King’s life and work with a series of family-friendly activities:

Date: Monday, January 15

MLK and Changemakers: Make buttons and patches with quotes from King using the RMSC Glowforge Laser!

In His Words (11AM–3PM): Listen and watch important and notable speeches by King in the Bausch Auditorium.

Storytime (12:30PM, 1:30PM, 2:30PM): Listen to stories about activists and trailblazers that changed the world!

Learn more at allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200025965754729

On Friday, January 19, author and journalist, Rachel Swarns will be delivering the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address at the University of Rochester.

On Friday, January 19, author and journalist, Rachel Swarns will be delivering the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address at the University of Rochester.

Attendees will also be able to purchase her latest book, The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church. It was named on of the best books of 2023 by The New Yorker, the Washington Post and the New York Times Book Review.

Date: Friday, January 19

Time: 6PM - 7:30PM

Register at 2024_mlk_address.eventbrite.com/

For 42 years the Rochester Institute of Technology has been celebrating the impact of King with their Expressions of King’s Legacy programming. This year, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi will be the keynote speaker.

Kendi is a professor, activist and author of five #1 New York Times bestsellers, including How to Be an Antiracist, Antiracist Baby, and Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, co-authored by Jason Reynolds. Learn more about Kendi at prhspeakers.com.

The event is free and open to the public, however, due to a larger interest in the programming, new registrations are only open to RIT employees and students.

Date: Tuesday, January 30

Time: 12PM - 2PM

Register at rit.edu/diversity/expressions

