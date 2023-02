MarketWatch

With a slim majority in the House for Republicans and Democrats holding on to the Senate, setting federal budget priorities begets a lot of bloviation but will compel compromise too. High among progressive priorities is reinstating COVID-era enhancements to the Child Tax Credit. For 2021 only, the American Rescue Plan bumped the benefits to $3,000 per child — $3,600 for families with children under age 6 — but lowered the phase-out thresholds to $150,000 and $75,000, respectively.