Honoring those who served: Wall of Faces museum in Douglas
The Wall of Faces in Douglas features about 800 veterans from the town. The museum has pictures, stories, uniforms and artifacts.
My journey from being a humble immigrant to becoming a marine and, subsequently, a successful entrepreneur is a testament to the American Dream in action. According to the SBA, veterans are roughly 45% more likely to form their own business compared to people who haven’t served in the military. Veterans own almost 2 million businesses and employ over 5 million Americans.
Despite their exceptional sacrifice and service to our country, many military veterans have a difficult time transitioning to civilian life. For many, the central challenge is around navigating the community-based services that were generally provided for you while in the military. Many HR leaders believe vets are rigid, “agentic,” and lacking in emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills.
