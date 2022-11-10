From honoring veterans to enjoying your day off, here are ways to celebrate Veterans Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Veterans Day is quickly approaching. There are many ways to observe the holiday either solo or with friends and family. Whether you're the type of person who likes to spend their free time indoors or you prefer to take in the fresh air, we're sure we can help you enjoy yourself this Veterans Day.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is a Federal Holiday meant to honor United States veterans and active-duty military personnel. Established in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, the holiday was originally celebrated as "Armistice Day," commemorating the end of World War I and honoring all those who fought in it. In 1954, the day was renamed "Veterans Day" and expanded to honor all servicemen. Veterans Day differs from Memorial Day in that it’s meant to celebrate those who served and are still alive as opposed to those who’ve died, though you can certainly celebrate both.

When is Veterans Day 2022?

Veterans Day is annually observed on November 11. This is because it was originally conceived as commemorating the armistice that ended World War I, which was signed on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in the year 1918.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

How to honor veterans

A big component of Veterans Day is honoring those who have previously served our country. This can be done in a variety of ways. As a holiday, you can also celebrate by relaxing and taking time to enjoy yourself. Taking it easy doesn't mean you're making light of the holiday. In fact, far from it. Part of being a veteran is fighting to protect the country and all who live in it, meaning your ability to spend a day without worry is in part thanks to the efforts of veterans.

Honoring a veteran can be as easy as calling or messaging someone who has served and letting them know you appreciate everything they've done. If you're looking to celebrate someone who's currently on active duty, consider sending them a care package or a thank you card.

Story continues

In Commonwealth countries, it's customary to have two minutes of silence at 11:00 AM on November 11. If you wish, you can do this as well, using the moment of silence to think about our veterans. Looking to attend a parade? You can search the web for one near you or ask your smart speaker. Just make sure to check the weather and bundle up accordingly.

Throw a get-together

Keep toasty warm

If you're hosting a get-together outside, these products will keep you warm.

With the weather getting colder in many parts of the country, you'll want to use a fire pit to stay warm if you plan on hosting a gathering. The Tiki Patio Fire Pit is the best fire pit we've tested. This sturdy fire pit is easy to start, easy to clean and smokeless. If you and your guests prefer to be on the patio, consider using a patio heater. We recommend the Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Heater, which is the best patio heater you can buy. It can be assembled in under an hour and once that's done, you'll have an easy-to-use heater that reviewers love for its sturdy build and effectiveness.

$80 at Amazon

$132 at Amazon

Play some tunes

What's a party without music?

What's a celebration without a bit of music? No matter where you decide to hold your gathering, you'll be able to play some tunes using a portable Bluetooth speaker. Out of all the speakers we've tested, we found the Sonos Roam to be the best. It features excellent sound with a surprising amount of bass for its size. Unlike many other speakers, it offers connectivity over both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

$179 at Amazon

Cook up some grub

With our favorite skillet and air fryer, you'll be able to whip up great food for Veterans Day.

Serve up a tasty meal for your guests. You can use your grill if it hasn’t been packed up yet for the season. If it has, don’t worry—a cast-iron skillet is great at cooking most of the things that a grill can. We recommend picking up the Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet, which is the best cast-iron skillet we've tested thanks to its lightweight build, comfortable handle and nonstick properties. For food you wish to fry, we recommend getting the best air fryer we've tested, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer. It boasts many cooking features rolled into one appliance and has the biggest capacity out of all the air fryers we've tested. Not to mention, it crisps food to perfection without the calorie-dense oils of a deep fryer.

$43 at JCPenney

$180 at Amazon

Plan a weekend getaway

Pack with convenience

If you're planning to travel, you'll want this carry-on.

For those planning to travel this weekend, a quality piece of luggage is a must. The best carry-on you can get is the Osprey Transporter Wheeled Carry-On. We love it for its retractable handle, its spacious interior for packing and its lightweight build. Whether you’re traveling by plane or car, it’s a convenient companion.

$320 at Amazon

Keep yourself entertained

As exciting as traveling can be, the actual act of getting to your destination can be a bit mundane. We recommend keeping yourself entertained with an audiobook courtesy of Audible. Audible is supported by many different devices and features countless books for you and the kids to enjoy whether you’re driving or riding along as a passenger. If you're trying to listen to something solo, consider noise-canceling headphones for your trip. Our top pick, Sony's WH-1000XM5, boasts lush sound, top-of-the-line comfort and amazing noise-canceling capability.

A tablet is another great source of entertainment during long journeys. You can use one to play games, stream shows, listen to tunes and more. Our favorite is the latest Apple iPad Air thanks to its great battery life and snappy, computer-like performance.

Sign up for Audible

$398 at Amazon

$559 at Amazon

Protect yourself and others

Keep these products on hand to protect yourself from germs.

Traveling comes with an increased risk of getting sick, but you shouldn't let this keep you from getting outside the house. With proper precautions, you can lessen your chances of catching something and spreading it to others. To further lower the risk of spreading COVID-19, you should monitor your temperature and take an at-home COVID-19 test before your travels.

Masks are effective at curbing the spread of COVID-19 and other ailments, with KN95 and N95 masks offering the highest level of protection with 95% filtration efficiency.

To prevent the spread of germs and viruses via surfaces, it’s recommended to disinfect surfaces (and your hands) often. Disinfectant wipes can be used to clean highly used areas such as armrests and seats while traveling.

While it's better to wash your hands with soap and warm water, using hand sanitizer can be used to clean them in a pinch. This ensures that even if you do touch an infected surface, you won't pass germs or viruses onto your body. Hand sanitizers comprised of 60% or more alcohol are effective in killing germs.

$12 at Bonafide Masks

$4.16 at Amazon

$9 at Amazon

Relax on your day off

Planning to take it easy for the holiday? Here are the things you'll want for your day off.

Kick back and relax over the long weekend. Who says you have to go anywhere? With the temperatures beginning to drop, we recommend getting something to keep you nice and warm—that's where the Gravity Blanket comes in handy. It’s our favorite weighted blanket because it's perfect for lying under it in bed or draping it over you as you lounge around the house. It has an ideal weight distribution and makes you feel like you're being hugged.

A streaming device is another thing you’ll want to have if you love binging shows and movies on days off. We recommend the Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming device, for its support of Dolby Atmos, 4K and its wide selection of streaming services. Where the Roku Ultra truly shines is in its remote, which has buttons that take you straight to your favorite platforms and the ability to control the program with your voice.

More of a bookworm? Immerse yourself in our favorite e-reader, the latest Amazon Kindle, where you'll have access to millions of books and audiobooks. The device's settings are easy to navigate and the display is crisp and bright.

$250 at Gravity

$70 at Amazon

$120 at Amazon

Go for a walk

Make sure you're properly dressed if you decide to go on a walk.

Another way to spend the day is by enjoying the world outside, admiring the warm-colored leaves and seeing which trees are beginning to shed their foliage in preparation for winter.

When it comes to walking in cooler weather, there's nothing quite like L.L. Beans' iconic Bean boots. These boots are perfect for an autumn trek thanks to their insulation and sturdy rubber soles. Beyond that, they're very stylish.

Need a new jacket for your walk? We love Patagonia's cozy and stylish fleece jacket. Former Reviewed style editor Kevin Cortez says the jacket feels "worn-in, snug, plush, and stylishly versatile." He also enjoys that the jacket's weight makes it cozy without looking too bulky.

If you're looking for a thicker jacket that’ll last you through the winter, we recommend going for the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket. It’s thick but remains incredibly fashionable. It comes in a range of colors and will keep you warm even if you find yourself walking against the wind.

$169 at L.L. Bean

$149 at Patagonia

$150 at Amazon

Score great deals

Whether you're looking to show a veteran you care or to treat yourself, you'll find many great deals throughout the weekend, with more to come as we draw ever so closer to Black Friday. Looking to shop in person? Most stores are open, with few having adjusted holiday hours.

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Veterans Day 2022: How to honor veterans and celebrate