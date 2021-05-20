Honoulu Police Department takes steps to form Micronesian alliances

May 20—Honolulu police began a series of meetings recently with officials and Hawaii residents from the Federated States of Micronesia after allegations of racial profiling and protests following the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.

The three meetings are in response to an April 30 letter sent to Chief Susan Ballard from Henry Shrew, acting Consulate General of the FSM in Honolulu, raising concerns about racial bias by HPD toward Micronesians living in Honolulu.

"We have observed recently an increase in what may amount to alleged racial profiling by law enforcement authorities on Micronesians living in Hawaii. This may be triggered by the continued negative backlash faced by Micronesians because of recent events. The unfortunate recent police shooting of 16 year old Sykap Iremamber and the current public reaction brings to the forefront the seriousness of how Micronesians are feeling the threats of being singled out in their communities in Hawaii, " wrote Shrew. "I implore your leadership to explore the best amicable solution there is that can help calm the fears of Micronesians in Hawaii."

Sykap was shot and killed April 5 after he allegedly drove a stolen Honda Civic at a police barricade on Kalakaua Avenue following a crime spree.

Shrew cited complaints fielded by the consulate and a video clip that went viral on social media showing authorities harassing young Micronesians in Waikiki because they "fit the general description " of suspects in a crime reported earlier.

The boys were not the suspects, but they were Micronesians. Micronesians in Hawaii come primarily from Palau, the Marshall Islands and the FSM.

Assistant Chief Rade Vanic, who takes over as interim chief June 1, told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday that the first meeting was productive and focused on creating programs for the Micronesian community through the Police Activities League, recruitment of potential officers and the formation of a stakeholder group to maintain a dialogue with the department.

"We are completely committed to forming a partnership with them, " Vanic told the commission. "It's so important at an early age that we start being positive mentors for the youth. If we get to them at an early age and provide them all these opportunities, that helps from turning them down the wrong path and being involved in things that could get them into trouble."

Also Wednesday, commissioners discussed the final job description for the next chief of the Honolulu Police Department. It will go out May 30 and applicants will have one month to apply.