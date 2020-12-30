New Year honours: Formula One star Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at the Mugello Circuit in Italy in September - Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Sport

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world title winner, has been given a knighthood in the most diverse New Year Honours List yet.

The move follows a campaign to urge Boris Johnson to approve the accolade for one of the country's most successful sportsmen after he has been repeatedly overlooked due to his tax affairs.

The knighthood is also expected to prove controversial because Hamilton has supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which has been highly critical of the British Empire's colonial past and links to the slave trade.

On Wednesday evening, the Cabinet Office said there were no plans to remove the words "British Empire" from the honours system, despite claims that it continues to glorify its colonial history.

Kate Green, the shadow education secretary who is herself an OBE, said earlier this month it was "offensive and divisive" to appoint people to the Order of the British Empire, prompting calls for the word "empire" to be replaced with "excellence".

But Helen Ewen, the head of the Honours Secretariat at the Cabinet Office, said that while huge efforts had been made to make the list more inclusive, there were "no plans" to alter the name.

This year's list is the most ethnically diverse, with 14.2 per cent of those who received honours being from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning a seventh FIA Formula One World Championship after the Grand Prix of Turkey in November - Clive Mason/Getty Images Europe

Hamilton's knighthood was awarded in the overseas lists because he relocated, along with his tax affairs, to Monaco in 2010.

He credited his phenomenal 2020 sporting success – during which he equalled Michael Schumacher's record with a seventh Formula One title – to a renewed determination inspired by BLM. He was also voted Sports Personality of the Year for a second time this year.

In November, Motorsport UK launched a campaign with the All Party Parliamentary Group for Formula One to secure him a knighthood, with its chairman, David Richards, saying the driver's tax status had been "totally misunderstood" and that he was among the top 5,000 highest taxpayers in the UK.

The 35-year-old sportsman took the knee – a show of support for BLM – on the grid and wore anti-racism slogans through much of the season.

Speaking to the BBC on Boxing Day, he said: "It was a different drive than what I've had in me in the past, to get to the end of those races first so that I could utilise that platform [for Black Lives Matter] and shine the light as bright as possible."

Earlier this week, the Welsh actor Michael Sheen revealed that he had handed back his OBE so he could air his views about the monarchy and its role in Wales without being branded a "hypocrite".

Many others have turned down honours because of the association with the empire and its history of slavery, including the poet Benjamin Zephaniah, who rejected an OBE in 2003.

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah turned down an OBE in 2003 - Eddie Mulholland

But Ms Ewen said she wanted those from the many diverse communities in Britain to nominate those they felt deserving of such awards to ensure the system remained contemporary.

"We have seen a really significant range of reform to the system over the last 25 years in particular, which we continue to build on and that's really to be welcomed as you would expect," she said.

"We are also doing a huge amount of work to build on the public nominations and to make sure that the nominations coming forward help us keep these lists representative of UK society in its widest form."

Meanwhile, 6.9 per cent of those on the list had a disability. A further four per cent identified as LGBTQ, inlcuding Joanne Monck, an independent adviser to Sussex Police and LGBT rights advocate, who received an OBE for services to transgender equality.