Hood County inmate found dead; he had been arrested in 2023 murder of his wife

The husband charged in the murder of his wife — a former assistant Hood County prosecutor — was found dead in the Hood County Jail on Saturday morning, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office announced.

At about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, Hood County Jail staff requested EMS for a medical emergency for an inmate, Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58.

McLaughlin was being held in the Hood County Jail in connection to the Jan. 1, 2023 murder of his wife, Venisa Maria McLaughlin. Venisa worked for Hood County attorney Matt Mills for six years and left the office on “friendly terms”, Mills said.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds did not release details of the murder of Venisa when Jeffrey McLaughlin was arrested on New Year’s Day.

Jeffrey McLaughlin was transported by EMS to Lake Granbury Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of his death was unknown at the time and has not been released.

Thie death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.