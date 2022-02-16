Hood presses city, community on crime

Feb. 16—Boys and Girls Club Director Ricky Hood is calling on the city administration and community leaders to develop a plan to address crime.

Crime is an issue in Meridian, Hood said, and while the city is full of plans for water infrastructure, roads and economic development, there has yet to be a plan to address crime.

"Everything I've heard was about a plan," Hood told leaders during a council meeting Tuesday. "About a plan to do what we're gonna do about the consent decree, about all this stuff. What's our plan with all this crime?"

Crime is a community issues, Hood said, and solving Meridian's crime problem will require a community solution. Police alone cannot solve the problem, he said.

"The police department cannot do it," he said. "It won't happen."

Law enforcement will be part of the solution, Hood said, but the police, who can only react to crime, will not solve the issue on their own. He called on the city administration to form a group with representatives from all parts of the community to develop a community-wide plan to address crime and end the violence in Meridian.

"We have to have a plan," he said. "And we can't have a plan because not one person in this room has all the answers. It takes a community to get it done, and we're not including the community."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys and Girls Club has been in the community doing what it can to support those in need, Hood said. Every day since March 2020, more than 900 meals have been delivered, he said.

On Saturday, Hood said, a Boys and Girls Club employee was shot. A man who'd spent the past 30 years trying to help his community got hit by a stray bullet while walking home from work.

"They weren't shooting at him, but the guys who were shooting, he knew them," he said. "They were shooting at each other. That's not a chief issue. That's a community issue."

Due to the violence, Hood said, those 900 meals didn't get delivered Sunday or Monday. He said he loves Meridian, but his number one priority must be the safety of his staff.

"I've got to pull back," he said.

Meridian must have a plan to combat crime and violence in the community, Hood said. Developing that plan is going to require input from all aspects of the community, and it's going to require people willing to be uncomfortable.

"The last thing I'll say, and I hope you feel uncomfortable, it's black-on-black in terms of the shooting and stuff going on, but that does not absolve the white community of their responsibility as well," he said. "It's the community. Yeah, it's black young men that's doing it, but a lot of us in this room act like we don't see it."

The city and community cannot continue looking the other way when it comes to crime, Hood said. The solution won't happen overnight, he said, but it's time to begin the conversation, put politics and sensitivities aside and start developing a plan to address crime in Meridian.

"We've got to start," he said.