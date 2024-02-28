Hooded man with axe chopped down tree in a 'row over birdfeeders' terrified locals claim

A homeowner was terrified after an hooded man with an axe chopped down a tree outside his home in a 'row over birdfeeders'. The three-storey tree was standing In a communal area outside a block of flats in Ilford, east London. Residents were horrified when they looked outside and witnessed a man in a tracksuit hacking down the tree with an axe - for five hours, they claim. Video shows him swinging at the branches - and pulling birdfeeders and decorations from the branches, and hurling them into a bin or stamping on them. Baffled locals have no idea what prompted the man's anger - but speculate he was annoyed by the birds, due to his targeted destruction of the feeders.

View comments