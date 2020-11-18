Hoodoo Digital Poised to Assist Organizations to Get the Most Out of Adobe and Workfront

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoodoo Digital, a premier provider of Adobe Experience Cloud products and solutions, today announced a packaged services offering that uses Workfront with Adobe Experience Cloud to digitally transform enterprise creative operations. This comes on the heels of Adobe publicizing its agreement to acquire Workfront and "further accelerate Adobe's leadership in customer experience management, providing a pioneering solution that spans the entire life-cycle of digital experiences, from ideation to activation."

For several years, Hoodoo has been a preferred implementation partner for both organizations, assisting them in connecting Adobe Experience Manager and Workfront using the Workfront Tools for AEM connector. Additionally, Hoodoo's team of employees is made up of people that have Adobe Certified Expert certifications for the products of the Adobe Experience Cloud, as well as the Workfront Core Certification.

Hoodoo has developed a packaged migration offering to assist organizations to establish a fully optimized creative workflow from asset generation to asset delivery and reporting using Workfront and Adobe Experience Cloud. The company's offering allows organizations that are existing Workfront or Adobe customers to quickly gain the benefits of adopting the other platform. Hoodoo brings the tools, process, and expertise to ensure its customers can quickly realize the benefits of both platforms working as a fully integrated solution.

As implementation specialists for many of the Adobe Experience Cloud products, Hoodoo has been assisting companies to get the most out of the software that Adobe provides. Hoodoo is currently a Gold level partner with Adobe, with expectations to increase to Platinum level within the coming months. Additionally, Hoodoo has also sponsored, attended, and presented at Adobe Summit conference for several years.

Hoodoo has been partnering with Workfront to assist customers to install the Workfront for AEM Assets connector and the enhanced Workfront Tools for AEM connector, as well as providing additional services to support its customers. As a trusted partner, the company has been brought in to help with additional custom Workfront and AEM Assets work for a variety of organizations. Hoodoo has also sponsored, attended, and presented at the Workfront Leap conference several times.

Based on its history, Hoodoo has extensive experience in implementing Adobe Experience Manager and Workfront for many organizations, as evidenced by its webinars with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) and Adobe. In April 2020, Hoodoo shared its Adobe Summit webinar (The Golden Thread) about how the company helped Lumen build a state-of-the-art asset distribution system using AEM Assets and Workfront. Additionally, as part of Workfront's Leap 2020 conference, Hoodoo presented a session (Controlling the Chaos) on how it helped Adobe's Marketing Hub to connect its Workfront instance to AEM Assets.

"We have enjoyed our relationships with Workfront and Adobe for many years," said co-founder of Hoodoo Digital Andy Wakefield. "Independently, they have both been great companies to partner with. I am extremely excited to see them join forces and look forward to the added value it will bring to our customers."

About Hoodoo

Hoodoo Digital brings simplicity to the complexity of Adobe Experience Cloud implementations. Using an optimized implementation process and a suite of software tools, Hoodoo delivers solutions that utilize the latest features of Adobe Experience Cloud and Workfront to provide highly effective toolsets for marketing teams to accomplish their daily goals. To learn more, visit https://hoodoo.digital or follow us on Twitter: @HoodooDigital.

