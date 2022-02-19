🌱 On The Hook For $575K + Roadway Inn As Shelter + DPD Short 170

Hello, people of Denver! It's me again, Brad K. Evans, your host of the Denver Daily.

Saturday's weather: Plenty of sunshine. High: 54 Low: 32.

Here are the top stories in Denver today:

Do you live where they are stealing the most cars? Westword takes a deep dive at the 2021 numbers. The Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) released its annual report on automobile thefts on Thursday. The numbers show that the Denver metro area is one of the worst in the country for stolen vehicles. (Westword) New way to house the homeless during pandemic may have long term prospects. The shelter at the Roadway Inn on Federal Boulevard has been housing women, children and those who identify as transgender with great success during the pandemic. If additional funding is approved by City Council, the Salvation Army will take it over operations for the space. (9News) Denver City Council to vote on a $575K settlement with protester. In May 2020, a projectile fired by police struck her in the eye during the George Floyd protests. (KDVR) Denver Police Chief: Department short 170 officers. There's a shortage of police officers to respond to 911 calls in Denver. It's a battle between a massive demand and a police department that's short-staffed. (MSN) California wildfire survivors offer Marshall Fire victims advice. A group of California wildfire survivors made a visit to Boulder County this week, where they met with those that lost their homes and businesses in the Marshall Fire. It was a unique opportunity to exchange stories and offer advice to those impacted by last December's Boulder County fire. (FOX31)

Today in Denver:

Story continues

From my notebook:

Colorado health officials say most Coloradans immune to omicron variant. As case numbers and hospitalizations continue a steady decline, state health officials estimate that the vast majority of Coloradans are now immune to the omicron variant of COVID-19. (CO Newsline)

COMMENTARY: Denver’s housing affordability plan would backfire. (Gazette)

NEXT Gallery celebrates the 5th annual Casa Bonita art show, which pays homage to the beloved local eatery ahead of its long-anticipated reopening this year. Will they be serving sopapillas at the gallery? (FOX31)

PUFFER PATROL: Cold mornings make it hard for anyone to want to sit in their vehicle while it warms up, but if you don't have remote start, don't chance it. (Facebook)

N ew requirements go into effect for residential landlords and property managers in Denver this year. As part of Denver’s rollout of the Residential Rental Licensing program, the rule requires a Residential Rental Property license for any person to offer, provide, or operate a residential rental property in the city. (Denver)

City and County of Denver offices closed on Presidents Day. Most City and County of Denver offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day. (Facebook)

Free Day At DAM: Visit the Denver Art Museum on Tuesday, March 8, between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., and enjoy free general admission! Explore art from cultures around the world and across time. (DAM)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Denver Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Denverdaily@yahoo.com

That's it for today. See you first thing on Monday morning with a brand new edition of the Denver Daily! — Brad K. Evans

This article originally appeared on the Denver Patch