Hooked on cheap money, the Tories have wasted 14 years in power

It seemed the right thing to do at the time. As the catastrophe of the global financial crisis began to unfold nearly 15 years ago, central banks slashed interest rates close to zero and flooded the system with freshly printed money through the newfangled mechanism of “quantitative easing”.

Governments similarly pressed down on the fiscal accelerator to counter collapsing private demand, slashing taxes and opening the public spending spigots with apparent abandon.

Central banks stood ready to buy up the consequent surge in debt almost as fast as it could be issued, so it was easy enough to borrow the money.

At the time, there was much self-congratulation and mutual back-patting among policymakers for a job well done. The authorities had saved the world from a repeat of the mass liquidation and surging unemployment of the Great Depression, it was widely proclaimed.

As far as it goes, this is probably correct; to just sit there and do nothing, which is what happened back in the 1920s and 1930s with the direst of consequences, was not an option.

Yet by treating the condition with the same poison that had caused the crisis in the first place – an abundance of credit – policymakers were only stoking a different kind of problem.

There followed an almost unprecedented period of economic stagnation and apparent paralysis in government decision-making. Virtually all the major challenges facing advanced economies, from unaffordable entitlements to unchecked immigration, went unaddressed and still persist to this day.

Cheap money became addictive, such that each successive economic shock was met with another lorry load of quantitative easing (QE). It also gave cover to the politicians in kidding themselves that things were essentially fine, providing a ready excuse for dodging difficult choices and doing nothing.

Far from suffering as a result of the financial crisis, many households found themselves better off, with lower mortgage costs. Firms that didn’t in truth deserve to survive staggered on, forestalling a steep rise in unemployment but embedding poor levels of productivity.

Ballooning credit was gladly seized upon by politicians as a substitute for the real income growth they were failing to deliver.

It is perhaps this sense of 14 wasted years that is the overarching cause of the current Government’s undoing as it careens towards seemingly certain defeat in this year’s general election.

Cheap money has proved a relatively effective anaesthetic, but it hasn’t corrected any of the underlying conditions.

Nor has Brexit, which far from galvanising the nation into desirable change, has merely divided and paralysed the body politic, consuming all the available oxygen for almost anything else.

The effort of leaving the EU has become the equivalent of an energy annihilating black hole. If there ever was an appetite for meaningful institutional and economic reform, it has been eclipsed by the pursuit of perfect sovereignty. Once achieved, this appears to have been put to no gainful use whatsoever.

Much of what needs putting right has been neglected, from the NHS to public services more widely, planning reform, migration and an utterly hopeless housing market that is seemingly incapable of providing the affordable homes the country so desperately needs.

But for the sticking plaster of ultra-easy monetary policy, it would have been impossible to ignore these ever more pressing concerns. The same goes for the pandemic, the policy response to which would have been unthinkable but for the actions of the Bank of England in essentially printing the money to fund furlough and other lockdown measures.

These have in turn left the country with a debilitating legacy of economic inactivity, mental illness, disability – real or imagined – record NHS waiting lists, and falling educational standards.

None of this is to argue against the use of monetary policy to mitigate demand-side economic shocks. That would be silly. Something obviously had to be done in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis to counter fast contracting bank credit and prevent it from spiralling out of control into job-destroying deflation.

Rather, it was the use of cheap money as the answer to almost everything that became the problem, and perhaps explains why 14 years of Tory-led government have failed to result in significant progress on any of the supply-side issues that really matter.

It was always too easy to leave the heavy lifting to Bank of England stimulus.

But it is not just the use of monetary policy as a way of avoiding difficult decisions. Repeated rounds of QE have been a major factor in the growth of the state, and in particular social spending.

The Bank’s magic money tree has reinforced the delusion of affordability. With now much higher interest rates, this has been exposed as the make believe it always was.

Ultra-easy money has also been perversely divisive, bailing out the already asset rich while making it ever harder for the young and asset poor to climb aboard the housing ladder.

And finally, it has supported unproductive parts of the economy, making it more difficult to allocate capital to the new and more competitive.

Low interest rates are of course as much determined by markets as central banks, so it can be argued that policymakers were powerless before the flood.

The steady decline in the so-called “natural rate of interest” – the rate that neither stimulates nor contracts the economy – is as much the result of overarching global forces as government pressure to keep things sweet.

You also need to ask yourself what would have happened had the Bank of England resisted these forces and kept interest rates relatively high. The effect would have been punishingly deflationary.

All the same, it is hard to argue that nearly 15 years of rock bottom interest rates served the nation well. And if looking for explanations for why “high income” economies have become frozen in time, easy money is one of the primary culprits.

If money had been more expensive, governments would have been forced to confront harsh realities. As long as we keep papering over the cracks, the sense of crisis needed to bring about meaningful change will always elude us.

It’s the same with immigration; why even try to increase the economy’s productive potential, or train people for the jobs of the future, when it is so much easier to generate growth by having relatively open borders?

Why try to address Britain’s deep-seated failings when there is always the option of easy money to support the pretence of affordable entitlement spending?

If the Tories are about to be punished for 14 years of doing nothing, they really only have themselves to blame.

It would be nice to think that Labour offered a bolder alternative. Yet we are all too likely to see five more years of the same.

I see little appetite for tough decisions. We have become infantilised by cheap money, and yearn for its return as soon as fast falling inflation allows.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.