Hooksett hacker gets year and a day in prison for targeting Auburn police, Farnum Center

May 25—A Hooksett man has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison for hacking the computers of the Farnum Center, the Auburn Police Department and several department employees following his arrest on heroin possession charges, federal prosecutors announced.

Wayne Kenney Jr., 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord for unauthorized access to a computer and damage to protected computers, Acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley said in a news release.

The hacking, which took place in 2015, involved rerouting a drug-help telephone number to an adult entertainment business and pop-up messages praying for the death of his arresting officer, federal prosecutors said.

Kenney installed malicious software on Auburn police computers that prompted pop-up messages saying "I pray for the death of" the arresting officer.

People logging into the Farnum Center found a link to a video that depicted safer heroin injection.

The Farnum Center's 1-800 number was directed to an adult entertainment company.

Kenney impaired the integrity of Auburn police and town government data and deleted some files.

Police Department employees lost control of email and social media accounts, which were defaced with embarrassing material such as pornography.

The attacks on the Auburn Police Department took place from February to July 2015, prosecutors said in a release. The attack against the Farnum system took place July 1, 2015.

Kenney's lawyer said he was going through personal problems when the crimes occurred.

Prosecutors say the hacking took place after Auburn police arrested Kenney in early 2015 for heroin possession. He received a suspended sentence and was ordered into drug treatment at Farnum Center.

Kenney used a customized keyboard stroke logger, computer viruses and phishing emails to accomplish the hacks. The attacks were so sensitive that prosecutors identified personal victims as John and Jane Does.

Kenney previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2021.

"The defendant's reprehensible actions caused significant harm to entities that seek to help the public," said Acting U.S. Attorney Farley in a statement. "By disabling access to drug and alcohol treatment information, the defendant cruelly impeded innocent people from getting help for their substance abuse problems. His actions also harmed innocent public servants in Auburn."

"The facts of this case speak for themselves. You can't hide in the shadows of the internet and hack into computers and impede others from accessing emergency substance abuse treatment services and get away with it," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. "Today's sentence holds Wayne Kenney accountable for his vindictive crimes and should serve as a warning to others that the FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate all cyber intrusions and hold the criminals behind them accountable."