Hooksett man arrested twice for DUI in two days

Dec. 24—A Hooksett man was arrested twice in two days for driving drunk, town police said.

According to a news release from the Hooksett Police Department, an officer pulled over a Toyota Tacoma on Benton Road just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after seeing the driver swerving across the center lines.

Police said the driver, Thomas Valiton, 60, of Hooksett, seemed drunk. Police said he failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, but refused a breath test for blood-alcohol content.

Police released Valiton on his own recognizance late Wednesday for an appearance Jan. 5 in Hooksett circuit court.

Arbout 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Hooksett police, a police dispatcher noticed a man in the police department lobby who appeared intoxicated. The dispatcher said the man walked out of the police department and drove off in a Toyota Tacoma.

Another Hooksett police officer saw the Toyota driving north on Hooksett Road, and said the driver seemed to be having trouble staying in one lane.

The Hooksett officer tried to pull over the Toyota on Hooksett Road. The truck continued driving until eventually stopping on Ironwood Circle

The driver was Valiton, police said. The officer who stopped him said Valiton seemed impaired and had an open container of alcohol in his truck.

Valiton refused to perform field sobriety tests this time. He was arrested again for driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying an officer and breach of bail.

At the Hooksett Police Department, Valiton refused a breath test. He was taken to the Merrimack County jail, and will be held until his arraignment.