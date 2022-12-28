Hooksett man pleads guilty to York, Maine, home invasion

Dec. 28—A Hooksett man pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, to conspiracy and robbery charges stemming from a home invasion in York, Maine.

In August, 2019, Derek Daprato, 34, and three other co-conspirators met in Hooksett, N.H., and planned a home invasion of a York residence to rob marijuana and marijuana sale proceeds from the home's resident, said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District for Maine, citing court records.

The group traveled to the York home, where two co-conspirators, armed with handguns and wearing masks, waited in the woods for the victim to return, according to a news release. When the victim arrived, accompanied by two others, a fight ensued.

During the fight, a firearm was discharged, and a bullet struck the victim in the lower abdomen. The two co-conspirators fled. Police arrived approximately 15 minutes later and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a .45 caliber bullet from his lower abdomen.

Daprato faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on the robbery charge. He will be sentenced after the completion of a report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI, in conjunction with the York Police Department and the York County Sheriff's Office, investigated the case.