Hooksett police confirm assault-suicide Friday night inside Alice Avenue home

Dec. 19—A Hooksett man killed himself inside an Alice Avenue home on Friday, after apparently shooting and injuring a woman inside the home, Hooksett police said.

The incident prompted a massive police response. Hooksett police closed down Mammoth Road for hours and established a perimeter around 36 Alice Ave. The regional SWAT team, the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, was also deployed.

Police eventually found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home.

On Saturday, they confirmed emergency radio broadcasts that the man was 75 and the woman was 63 but said no more information would be released until Monday.

The news release issued Monday afternoon reports only gender but not the ages of the two. The news release said the man and woman are related but does not specify how. It does not say whether they lived at the residence or not.

Police said they responded to the call at 10:49 p.m. Friday. The call said a woman had been shot by a man inside the residence.

Responding officers found the woman inside the house and got her to an ambulance.

Police said her wound was to the lower extremity and was not life-threatening.

Police closed the immediate area for 3 1/2 hours.

Individuals in crisis can call 988 for help; call or text 1-833-710-6477; or start a chat with a caring counselor at nh988.com.