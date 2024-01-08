'Hoon Driving' Keeps Police Busy at Australian Car Festival

Australian police were kept busy at the weekend by “hoon driving and anti-social behaviour” at the Summernats car festival near Canberra, ACT Policing said.

Police released footage of one incident which resulted in the issue of an Immediate Suspension Notice, where a 22-year-old driver conducted a burnout just meters from pedestrians and with two children and two adult passengers in the vehicle.

Social media footage from the car festival also showed festivalgoers brawling with on-site security.

ACT Policing said two arrests were made on Saturday in connection with anti-social behaviour at the event, and that “a number of other drivers came to police attention throughout the weekend for hoon driving and anti-social behaviour.” Credit: ACT Policing via Storyful

