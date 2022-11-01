New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.6x New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 14x and even P/E's higher than 24x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Earnings have risen at a steady rate over the last year for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad, which is generally not a bad outcome. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 2.6% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 59% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it odd that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

