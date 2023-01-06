New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = RM45m ÷ (RM595m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Auto Components industry average of 8.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 8.1%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 34%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has only returned 15% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

