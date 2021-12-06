Hooper Avenue in Brick closed in both directions after ‘traffic incident’

BRICK - Motorists are being warned to stay away from Hooper Avenue from Cedarbridge Avenue to Mantoloking Road due to a “traffic incident,” according to police.

Hooper Avenue was closed in both directions Monday evening between Brick Boulevard and Cedar Bridge Avenue, police said.

“Avoid the area,” police said, adding that utility wires were down.

Hooper Avenue was expected to be closed until about 9 p.m. Monday, police said.

Erik Larsen: 732-682-9359 or elarsen@gannettnj.com

