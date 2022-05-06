Hoopeston man sentenced to 25 years for home invasion, battery

May 6—Donald Langston was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections Friday after being convicted in March on six counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a press release from State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, on Feb. 7, 2020, Langston went to his estranged wife's new house armed with a bat and a bb gun, forced his way in and attacked her and her family.

Langston hit his estranged wife in the head with the bat and injured several other victims who were in the home at the time of the invasion.

Langston then chased his estranged wife out of her home and attacked her again, but fled the scene as police arrived, according to the press release.

Langston was sentenced to 20 years for the home invasion conviction, which he is required to serve 85 percent of, and five years for the aggravated battery conviction, which he is required to serve 50 percent of.

Lacy said she appreciated the victims' courage in this case, including their prompt reporting of Langston's crimes and their remaining steadfast for more than two years to obtain justice. Lacy also thanked the Hoopeston Police Department.