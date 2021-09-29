Hoopeston man sentenced for robbery of coffee shop

Sep. 29—HOOPESTON — A former Hoopeston man was sentenced Sept. 24, 2021, to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbery.

Mathew Hofer's sentence will be followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release, according to a press release by State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's Office.

Circuit Judge Charles Hall entered the sentence that was agreed to by Lacy's office and the defense. During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that at 1:25 p.m. July 3, 2021, Hofer walked into the 112 Wine and Coffee Shop in Hoopeston and ordered an employee to give him all the money.

Hofer pretended during the robbery that he was armed with a firearm.

He then took cash and fled and was apprehended shortly after the robbery.

Lacy thanked the Hoopeston Police Department for their work in the case.