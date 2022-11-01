Hoosier Valley brawl leads to multiple hospitalizations

Nov. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A fight that broke out at an Oct. 29 party in Hoosier Valley ended in a melee involving eight people, police said.

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 29 in East Bay Township, two teenage boys at the party began to argue about a girl, the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office reported.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a physical altercation that ended up in a brawl involving eight people, Capt. Chris Clark said.

The sheriff's office said two to four people ended up being hospitalized at Munson Medical Center following the altercation, but they were unable to confirm the exact number or specific injuries as of Monday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation, Clark said. No arrests have been made.