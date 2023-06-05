Hooversville man dies of multiple gunshot wounds, Johnstown man charged with homicide

SHADE TWP. – Gregory Mostoller called state police Friday morning from a farm along Charles Street in the township, saying, "A guy came at me with a wrench, and I killed him."

The 67-year-old man, from Johnstown, was waiting for police at the site of the shooting. He was charged at 11 p.m. Friday before on-call Boswell District Judge Susan Mankamyer with homicide.

This farm along Charles Street in Shade Township is the site of a deadly shooting Friday morning.

The man, who was shot at least seven times, was Clifton Earl Johnson. Johnson, who was dead when police arrived, was identified by police by his driver's license photo, according to Trooper Daniel Kephart, in a probable-cause affidavit.

"The victim was observed supine partially under a sliding barn door used to assess the building," he wrote in the criminal complaint. "Expended shell casings were observed near his body and an apparent gunshot wound was observed in his right eye," Kephart wrote.

Mostoller told police at the scene several times that he had killed Johnson and that the gun was in the garage on the workbench, according to the affidavit. A .45 caliber pistol was found on the bench, state police said. The handgun contained one live round of ammunition that was chambered. The magazine was empty.

"The live round bore the same head stamp as the 12 spent shell casings near the victim," according to the affidavit.

During the execution of the search warrant, a preliminary examination of Johnson's body determined he sustained approximately seven gunshot wounds, four in his back, two in his bicep that appeared to have broken his upper arm, and one in his right eye, Kephart wrote.

Mostoller is now in the Somerset County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing. Homicide is a nonbondable offense in Pennsylvania.

Mostoller's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled before Windber District Judge William Seger at 1:15 p.m. June 14.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Hooversville man dies of many gunshot wounds, Johnstown man charged