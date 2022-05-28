Hoovler: No criminal charges in Padilla-Newburgh school district separation agreement

GOSHEN — No criminal charges will be filed following Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler's investigation into the separation agreement between the Newburgh school district and former superintendent of schools Roberto Padilla.

Hoovler issued a short news release Friday evening stating that the investigation has been completed.

Padilla was first suspended from his post in September after two former female co-workers accused him of sexually harassing them at a work-related conference.

Padilla has denied those allegations.

Then, on Dec. 31, the school board voted 6-3 in favor of a resignation plan that will continue to pay Padilla his annual $279,000 salary through Nov 30, 2023, unless he gets another job sooner.

According to a statement attached to the settlement documents on the district website, the reports of two investigators hired by the district provided "inconsistent conclusions," but further said, "It is undisputed that the allegations would not constitute the elements of any crime."

Hoovler told the Times Herald-Record early this year that more than 100 people had called his office, asking if something could be done about the deal approved by the school board on Dec. 31.

Hoovler said at the time his investigation would look into everything — Padilla, possible negligence by the board, possible negligence with taxpayer money.

On Friday, Hoovler said after a "thorough and complete review" of all direct and indirect allegations regarding the Padilla matter by "an experienced team of attorneys and investigators, no criminal charges will be filed, as there is insufficient evidence of the violation of any criminal statute in Orange County."

"While I cannot and will not comment on the internal operations of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District Board of Education, our investigation has shown that any improprieties alleged are not criminal in nature under the laws of the state of New York," Hoovler concluded.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: DA won't file criminal charges in Newburgh superintendent probe