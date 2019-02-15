Do You Like Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2320) At This P/E Ratio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2320) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Hop Fung Group Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 4.04, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 25%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hop Fung Group Holdings:

P/E of 4.04 = HK$0.50 ÷ HK$0.12 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Hop Fung Group Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. This might lead to low expectations.

How Does Hop Fung Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Hop Fung Group Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.8) in the packaging industry classification.

Hop Fung Group Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Hop Fung Group Holdings’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Hop Fung Group Holdings’s HK$22m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Hop Fung Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Hop Fung Group Holdings has a P/E of 4. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.7. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there’s real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.