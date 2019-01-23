Are Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:47) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we’ll look at Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (HKG:47) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.
First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.
What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’
How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?
Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)
Or for Hop Hing Group Holdings:
0.33 = HK$225m ÷ (HK$1.2b – HK$547m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)
Therefore, Hop Hing Group Holdings has an ROCE of 33%.
Does Hop Hing Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?
When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Hop Hing Group Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 5.2% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Hop Hing Group Holdings’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.
Our data shows that Hop Hing Group Holdings currently has an ROCE of 33%, compared to its ROCE of 12% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.
Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Hop Hing Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.
How Hop Hing Group Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE
Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.
Hop Hing Group Holdings has total assets of HK$1.2b and current liabilities of HK$547m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. Hop Hing Group Holdings has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.
The Bottom Line On Hop Hing Group Holdings’s ROCE
Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. But note: Hop Hing Group Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).
