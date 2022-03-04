Hop Inside This S2000-Swapped Ford Escort as It Massacres a Hillclimb

Photo credit: HillClimb Monsters - YouTube

High-level hillclimb events always bring out the craziest cars. The field is lined with big-power, high-downforce machines, often built at home by their drivers. There's no limit to the unique competitors you'll see at a hillclimb. This Mk2 Ford Escort with the heart of a Honda S2000 is a perfect example.

This Escort made an appearance at the 2021 Retro Rides Gathering, an event in Shelsley Walsh, a village just south of Birmingham in central England. The car, built and driven by Adrian Hall, sports a whole bunch of aero-focused upgrades, including a big wing, a gigantic front splitter, and a set of delicious fender flares. Gone is the original engine, replaced with a 2.0-liter F20C inline-four sourced from an early Honda S2000 roadster. Equipped with a Garrett G30 770 turbocharger, it makes roughly 500 hp, sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox.

The Hillclimb Monsters YouTube channel was on the scene to capture this hotted-up Escort in action during the event, and even managed to snag onboard footage of the car flying up the hill. The F20C's high redline means some lovely sounds from the exhaust, while the fast-shifting sequential allows for neck-snapping jolts to the cabin on acceleration. Even with the extra tire and downforce, it seems like the car makes way more power than it can handle. That translates to a ton of wheelspin out of almost every corner. We can't get enough of this thing.

