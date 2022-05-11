Hopatcong man charged with murder denied release from jail for third time

A Sussex County judge on Monday declined to order the release of Nicholas Powers, a Hopatcong man in jail awaiting trial on charges he smothered to death his girlfriend's mother.

Attempts by Powers' defense attorney Jeffrey Patti to "shotgun blow holes in the State's case" fell flat for Judge Michael Gaus, who declined arguments that prosecutors are lacking physical evidence that ties the 26-year-old to the crime. Powers confessed on May 28, 2020 that he killed Patricia Owen using a pillow — 12 days after her May 16, 2020 death, prosecutors said.

Patti obtained medical records and lab reports by the medical examiner that he opined proved Owen, 64, was dealing with multiple health-related issues and drug addiction leading up to and at the time of her death. Owen's death was initially believed to be an overdose, Patti argued, and no physical evidence was collected by authorities that supports Powers' confession.

"There's no DNA or fingerprints," Patti said. "The State does not have a scintilla of evidence."

But Gaus weighed heavily on the "very substantial proofs" that prosecutors offered, including the multiple confessions Powers made to his girlfriend, friends, mother and sister and law enforcement. Prosecutors say Powers called a friend immediately after Owen's death and admitted he had killed her. Powers later confessed to his girlfriend that he had killed her mother, leading to his confession to several other witnesses and eventually police.

Nicholas Powers appears from the Morris County jail in June 2020.

Due to several internal issues, Patti was unable to present to the court a report written by a psychologist who evaluated and could speak to Powers' apparent mental health issues. Patti, in court records, said that Powers has Asperger's syndrome, a developmental disorder on the autism spectrum, or any other mental health disorders. Powers' mental illness, Patti had noted, could have led to a false confession based solely on his intellectual disability.

Patti's focus was instead on Owen's medical records and the scene officers discovered when they responded to her home: Owen was found deceased on her bed with partially consumed alcoholic beverages, prescription medications, an unknown white substance, THC oil, a small container of purported LSD and drug paraphernalia around her, according to Patti.

A toxicology report returned on June 6, 2020 — 20 days after her death — showed various levels of drugs in her system. Prosecutors say her death, despite having contributing factors, was ruled a homicide with the cause "asphyxiation by smothering."

Sahil Kabse, a Sussex prosecutor, said in court Monday that several days after confessing to police, Powers was again interviewed to assure that no one else was involved in Owen's death. Powers verified it had just been him, Kabse said.

Powers initially told police he found Owen dead on the morning of May 17, 2020, but did not know how she died. Powers told police his girlfriend and her mother had gotten into an argument the night prior, which led the couple to leave and spend the night at a friend's house.

Police say Powers later confessed that he returned around 6 p.m. on May 16, 2020 to obtain belongings and used a key to open Owen's bedroom and found her asleep. He put on a pair of gloves, grabbed a pillow and smothered Owen's face with it, according to police reports. When Owen said she couldn't breathe, Powers said he used his knee as leverage and then checked to make sure she was dead. Kabse said Monday Powers brought the pillow he used back to his friend's house.

Patti argued that if Powers had used his knee, Owen would have had more significant injuries to her face, noting that Powers was a "220-pound man on top of a frail older woman." Prosecutors said Owen had slight bruising near her mouth and blood vessels that had broken in her one eye.

Patti plans to present further evidence in a hearing later in the summer to dismiss the indictment against his client, including what he believes was misleading and included erroneous testimony by a Sussex County Prosecutor's Office detective. Prosecutors have obtained psychiatrist Dr. Steven Simring to conduct an evaluation of Powers that is expected to take place at the end of the month. Simring was a rebuttal expert witness for Morris prosecutors in the attempted murder trial of former Olympian Michael Barisone, who was later acquitted on the charges against him.

Monday's arguments were the third time Powers had sought release from jail pending trial: A judge ordered he remain in jail during a hearing on June 2020, despite his attorney stating that prosecutors had no evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. In March 2021, another attorney focused on Powers' mental illness and his struggles not receiving the care he needed while in jail. Kabse countered that while an intake officer had remarked Powers was dealing with suicidal thoughts, a medication change had helped.

Kabse said that the case was close to a resolution, but issues arose with his attorney representation. No plea offer has been offered since.

Powers was indicted in February 2021 on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder for allegedly killing Owen while in the course of breaking into her home and second-degree burglary.

Several other motions have been filed in the case, which are expected to be heard in August.

