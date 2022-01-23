Hopatcong, Sparta's Latest COVID-19 Case Numbers Through Jan. 21

Jennifer Jean Miller

HOPATCONG, NJ —COVID-19 cases in Sussex County could be ebbing slightly, based on some of the data from the county and the state.

The change appears to be reflective in the daily case count that the county of Sussex reports. On Jan. 21, new daily COVID-19 countywide case tally was 171. On Jan. 14, it was 218; and on Jan. 7, that number was 499.

Throughout the week leading up to Jan. 21, the numbers mainly remained within that range. On Jan. 19, it was 189; and on Jan. 20, it was 218. For Jan. 18 —after the long, holiday weekend, with a break in reporting —it was 880. The county noted the daily average from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18 was 220 new cases per day.

The COVID-19 death toll in Sussex county has fluctuated. On Jan. 13 and 14, there were no new deaths on either day. During the holiday weekend, there were 10 new deaths reported, over the four-day period. On Jan. 19, there were six new deaths, with four new on Jan. 20. There were five new deaths on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 22, New Jersey’s Department of Health logged the COVID total death toll in Sussex County since the pandemic began in March 2020 at 337. On Jan. 14, it was 313; and on Jan. 7, the tally was 299. The difference from Jan. 7 and 14 was 14 deaths; and between Jan. 14 and 22, it was 24.

See the breakdown below since the pandemic started in March 2020, for total COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county, with numbers from the county and state.

Jan. 21

Jan. 14

Jan. 7


Cases

32,765

31,307

28,751

Deaths

337 (Jan. 22)

313

299


See more details below for Hopatcong and Sparta. Vernon's numbers are also included, with it holding the highest COVID-19 case count in all of Sussex county:

Since March 2020

Jan. 21

Jan. 14

Jan. 7

Hopatcong

3,393

3,224

3,019

Sparta

4,322

4,146

3,761

Vernon

4,694

4,507

4,117

On the case level per town, Hopatcong shows a decline in each of these weeks. From Jan. 7 through 14, there were 205 new cases; and for Jan. 14 through 21, it was 169.

The same with Sparta, with a downtrend each of the two weeks, with 385 new cases in the first week, and 176 in the second.

Vernon had 385 new cases in the first week, and 176 in the week-ending Jan. 21.

The County's Long-Term Care Facilities Outbreak Breakdown

There are several long-term care facilities throughout Sussex county that have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks. The former Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II —the facility that made international headlines after 17 bodies were found in a makeshift morgue in April 2020 — experienced another outbreak in early January. The National Guard was sent in to help the facility with sanitizing and other tasks, with the facilities inspected and licensed by the state of New Jersey. See the chart below outlining new and cumulative COVID-19 case and death details for each nursing home outbreak the county is tracking:

Facility Name

Jan. 21

Jan. 14

Jan. 7

Dec. 23

Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation II
(Now Woodland Behavioral)
543 Beds/475 Staff

250 Resident Cases
135 Staff Cases
9 Resident Deaths

245 Resident Cases
130 Staff Cases
4 Resident Deaths

232 Resident Cases
121 Staff Cases
4 Resident Deaths

24 Resident Cases
2 Staff Cases
2 Resident Deaths

Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation I
(Now Limecrest)
159 Beds/148 Staff

30 Resident Cases
24 Staff Cases

33 Resident Cases
21 Staff Cases

22 Resident Cases
15 Staff Cases

Homestead Rehabilitation and Healthcare
128 Beds/133 Staff

13 Resident Cases
27 Staff Cases
1 Resident Death

13 Resident Cases
23 Staff Cases
1 Resident Death

13 Resident Cases
22 Staff Cases
1 Resident Death

8 Resident Cases
8 Staff Cases
1 Resident Death

Barn Hill Care Center
150 Beds/181 Staff

58 Resident Cases
54 Staff Cases
2 Resident Deaths

47 Resident Cases
47 Staff Cases

10 Resident Cases
34 Staff Cases

1 Resident Case
7 Staff Cases

GSL Chelsea at Sparta
75 Beds/40 Staff

1 Resident Case
11 Staff Cases

1 Resident Case
11 Staff Cases

1 Resident Case
8 Staff Cases

1 Resident Case
4 Staff Cases

UMC Bristol Glen
147 Beds/113 Staff

7 Resident Cases
28 Staff Cases
2 Resident Deaths

5 Resident Cases
26 Staff Cases

3 Resident Cases
20 Staff Cases

1 Resident Case
8 Staff Cases

Westwind Manor Assisted Living
61 Beds/36 Staff

1 Resident Case

1 Resident Case

1 Resident Case

Valley View RHC
28 Beds/50 Staff

2 Staff Cases

2 Staff Cases

1 Staff Case

Bentley Assisted Living
51 Beds/52 Staff

2 Resident Cases
2 Staff Cases

2 Resident Cases
2 Staff Cases


Northwest Region Case Rate

The possible drop in case counts throughout Sussex county is also reflective in the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region, which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties. Though the region is still "red" or "high," on the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000. For the week of Jan. 15, it was 121.49.

See figures below between the two Northwest region CALI reports:

Jan. 15

Jan. 8

Case Rate (per 100,000)

121.49

255.97

Percent COVID-Like Illness (CLI)

8.50

12.05

Percent Positivity

24.69

35.10


This article originally appeared on the Hopatcong-Sparta Patch

