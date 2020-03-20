‘There is hope’: 90-year-old grandmother is recovering from COVID-19

Geneva Wood spent much of the winter recovering from a stroke at The Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. By February, the 90-year-old improved so much doctors planned to send her home on March 2. But the Saturday before her release, the facility went on lockdown because of COVID-19. Then on March 5, Wood spiked a fever.

“This was scary,” Kate Neidigh, 37, who is married to Wood’s grandson, James, told TODAY. She wrote about the family’s experience in an article on Seattle Refined. “We try to have some positivity, but my husband and I were like ‘This is it.’”

Geneva Wood worked as a maternity ward nurse at nights when she raised her children. Then she got a master's degree in hospital administration.

Wood’s health quickly deteriorated and the family said their goodbyes through a pane of glass. But then something amazing happened: Wood started improving.

“It was pretty surreal,” Kate said. “She’s getting even better and she’s making these requests. She said, ‘I need homemade potato soup,’ and is delegating things to family members.”

This week, the family said Wood had a nasal swab that tested negative for coronavirus, but she’s still coughing. After she's been asymptomatic for 72 hours, doctors will take a throat sample. If that is also negative, Wood could be sent home next week.

“She is absolutely tough as nails,” James Neidigh, 35, Wood’s grandson told TODAY. “She is definitely the type of person who could make it through anything.”

From stroke to the unknown

When Wood first entered the nursing facility in January, she couldn’t use her right side, walk, talk, feed or dress herself from the stroke. But she pushed herself and slowly regained much of her abilities.

“It was a great experience,” James explained. “She learned how to basically walk and talk and feed herself.”

When Geneva Wood first entered the nursing facility to recover from a stroke, she couldn't walk, talk, feed or dress herself.

But she fell and went to a local hospital. Then the family learned she had a fever and would be tested for coronavirus. They truly started worrying.

“That started things in a different direction,” James said.

On March 6, the family said they learned Wood tested positive for coronavirus. They were stunned.

“For her to fight back from that stroke and to go through all that rehab … and it’s a stupid virus that is going to take her out, of all things, it was just shocking,” daughter Cami Neidigh, 60, told TODAY. “It was like I can’t believe this is the way she is going to go.”

Cami Neidigh was so impressed that her mom, Geneva Wood, thrived in the nursing facility as she recovered by stroke. She couldn't believe that coronavirus was going to be the thing that threatened Wood's life. (Courtesy the family of Geneva Wood) More