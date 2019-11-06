Do You Like Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) At This P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Hope Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOPE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Hope Bancorp has a P/E ratio of 10.74. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.3%.

View our latest analysis for Hope Bancorp

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hope Bancorp:

P/E of 10.74 = $14.58 ÷ $1.36 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Hope Bancorp's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.7) for companies in the banks industry is higher than Hope Bancorp's P/E.

NasdaqGS:HOPE Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Hope Bancorp shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Hope Bancorp, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Hope Bancorp earnings growth of 11% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 5.1% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Hope Bancorp's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Hope Bancorp has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Hope Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Hope Bancorp has a P/E of 10.7. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.3. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.