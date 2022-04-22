Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.14

The board of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 12th of May, with investors receiving US$0.14 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hope Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Hope Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 0.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hope Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Hope Bancorp has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Hope Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Hope Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Hope Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hope Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

