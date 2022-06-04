Hope Blooms for China Stocks as Analysts Stop Cutting Estimates

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A stabilization in earnings expectations is adding to optimism that the worst may be over for China’s beleaguered stocks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Analysts have stopped cutting forward estimates for MSCI China members, after slashing them by 10% since early March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and China International Capital Corp. expect profits to rise for the benchmark in the second half of this year.

And a string of better-than-feared results by internet giants including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. -- which led to double-digit gains in their shares -- suggests some investors had become too pessimistic on the outlook for earnings.

READ: Meituan 1Q Beat Raises Optimism on Stock, Business: Street Wrap

The stabilizing profit outlook adds ballast to the shift in investor sentiment that allowed Chinese stocks to break a six-month losing streak in May, outperforming global peers in the process. Easing virus curbs and a slew of policy measures to stimulate growth have brought foreign investors back to the market and strategists are turning increasingly bullish on the prospects for stocks.

“Multi-year-low valuations, increasingly supportive government policies, some companies reporting better-than-expected earnings” and a relaxing of Covid lockdowns is helping China bulls, said Jian Shi Cortesi, a portfolio manager at GAM Investment Management in Zurich.

A bullish argument for Chinese equities now looks more solid compared to the unfounded optimism that prevailed at the start of the year, when many on Wall Street called a bottom only to see stocks slide further. The MSCI China gauge has fallen 18% in 2022 as Covid lockdowns hurt an already-weak economy. It is down over 45% from a February 2021 high.

In recent weeks, Amundi SA, AllianceBernstein, UBS Global Wealth Management and Citigroup Inc. have become more optimistic on Chinese shares as Shanghai emerges from a lockdown. Meanwhile, Chinese officials have vowed to enact steps to boost growth following Premier Li Keqiang’s recent call to avoid an economic contraction this quarter.

“We think the odds of a gradual equity price recovery in China are on a better footing this time around,” said Aninda Mitra, Head of Asia Macro & Investment Strategy, BNY Mellon Investment Management SP Pte. in Singapore.

To be sure, buying China remains a brave call for some. Profits at Chinese industrial firms shrank in April for the first time in two years as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns disrupted factory production, transport logistics and sales.

Skeptics will be scrutinizing the strength of any economic rebound and watch if infection numbers can stay down with the resumption of normal life. They will need verification of any recovery through macro data such as loans, manufacturing and trade.

For Goldman strategists, full-year consensus earnings estimates are still too high and sectors such as pharmaceutical, technology hardware and telecoms look particularly vulnerable. But they see a turning point for forecasts after the current quarter ends.

“Sequential earnings growth should start to improve in 3Q alongside the likely rebound in economic momentum,” a team including Kinger Lau wrote Thursday. A model based on the recovering economy would point to 4% year-on-year EPS growth in third quarter, likely up from a 4% decline in the second quarter, they wrote.

But demand for Chinese exposure is returning. Global funds bought Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks via trading links for a fifth straight day on Thursday, pushing year-to-date flows into positive territory for the first time since early March. And speculative interest in buying the dip has surged.

“Only the most brave would have been able to buy in March. Now I think more investors feel comfortable about buying,” said Li Yan, a senior market analyst at SBI Securities in Tokyo. “The market seems to have grown more confident.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Retaliated Against Staff, Union Complaint Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. was accused of illegally retaliating against employees for their unionization efforts, according to a labor board complaint filed by the union set to represent workers there.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to

  • Goodwin hires two private equity partners in DC, California

    Goodwin Procter said Friday that it has hired two private equity partners for its Washington, D.C., and Santa Monica, California, offices. Andrew Kimball joined the firm in the nation's capital from Kirkland & Ellis. Cheng represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors and lenders for acquisition financings, royalty financings and special-situation financings, the firm said.

  • Analysts raise Argentina 2022 inflation forecast to 72.6% - central bank

    Analysts consulted by Argentina's central bank raised their inflation estimate for the South American country for 2022 to 72.6%, 7.5 percentage points above the previous month's forecast, according to a monthly survey published Friday. Meanwhile, inflation for the month of May was expected to have been at 5.2%, according to the central bank's monthly Market Expectations Survey (REM). The economists consulted also slightly cut their economic growth projection for Argentina in 2022 to 3.3%, a contraction of 0.2 percentage points.

  • Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Blocks Company Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder and former chair Trevor Milton voted against a proposal by the clean-energy trucking startup that would have authorized new shares to potentially raise capital, throwing the outcome into doubt, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and

  • Here's Why Nikola Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket

    EV maker Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) founder and former Chair Trevor Milton voted against a proposal to raise capital by issuing new shares, Bloomberg reports. The veto led to the adjourning of the annual shareholder meeting to June 30 to request more proxies in favor of the proposal. Milton is Nikola's single largest shareholder, with the power to stop measures if a large chunk of Nikola's primarily retail stockholder base does not vote in favor. The proposal would increase the number of shares

  • Union Ratifies Five-Year Agreement with Ardagh Metal Packaging

    Union Ratifies Five-Year Agreement with Ardagh Metal PackagingPR NewswirePITTSBURGH, June 3, 2022PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members ratified a new, five-year agreement with Ardagh Metal Packaging covering about 500 workers at the company's facilities in Chicago; Whitehouse, Ohio; Winston-Salem, N. USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez, who chaired the negotiations, said that workers showed solidarity to win meaningful economic and contr

  • Electric Truck Maker Nikola Faces a Major Roadblock

    Nikola is certainly aiming high. The electric and hydrogen-powered truck company has said that it is "driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today." A very lofty goal, but Nikola's journey is apparently being hampered somewhat by the company's founder.

  • What You Need To Know About Australian United Investment Company Limited's (ASX:AUI) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Australian United Investment Company Limited ( ASX:AUI ) have power over the company...

  • Mr. James Hunter Increases Ownership in Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

    Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Mr. James Hunter of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, large shareholder of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: FNC) ("Fancamp" or the "Company"), reports that he has acquired (the "Acquisition") indirect ownership and control of an additional 234,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Fancamp at a price of $0.13 per common share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.Prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Hunter held direct and indirect ownership and

  • "Role of ESG in Investing"

    Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers & Steve Rattner, Willett Advisors Chairman discuss greenwashing and long term risks companies face when it comes to the future of the environment.

  • "Investor Takeaways"

    Chris Ailman, CalSTRS CIO & Sarah Ketterer, Causeway Capital CEO & Fundamental Portfolio Manager talk about where to invest in this current market.

  • Zumiez (ZUMZ) Reports Loss & Lower Revenues Y/Y in Q1

    Zumiez (ZUMZ) reports soft earnings performance for first-quarter fiscal 2022 due to supply-chain issues, inflation and higher logistics costs.

  • Nike founder Phil Knight makes $2 billion bid for NBA's Portland Trail Blazers team

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports on how billionaire Phil Knight is making a play to own an NBA team.

  • Fed may need to stick to half-point rate hikes - Mester

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. Mester and other policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have already signaled they expect to follow last month's half-point interest rate hike with two more in June and July. "I'm going to come into that September meeting and if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50-basis-point (vote) in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC.

  • Crypto: New York passes legislation banning some mining operations

    Yahoo Finance senior reporter Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the latest information surrounding New York legislation placing a moratorium on carbon-powered cryptocurrency mining.

  • Olin (OLN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Olin (OLN) closed at $65.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day.

  • Here's Where the Housing Market Is Headed in June

    Since the start of the year, the U.S. housing market has been very tough to navigate. Mortgage rates have climbed substantially since the start of the year. As such, mortgage rates sat at record lows during much of 2020 and remained very low throughout 2021.

  • Stocks Resume Weekly Losses as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks resumed their trend of weekly losses after strong hiring data cleared the way for the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in its fight against inflation. Treasuries fell and the dollar strengthened against peers.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters Says‘Most Clever Oligarch’ Severed His $37 Billion Fortune From Russian RootsElon Musk’s Ultimatum t

  • AMD: Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Analyst Day

    Next Thursday (June 9), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will hold its Analyst Day, the first such event since March 2020. That might only be 2 years ago, but much has changed in the interim; the world is now on the other side of a global pandemic and faced with a whole new set of concerns with the prospect of a recession very real. In the meantime, despite suffering like most others in 2022’s volatile stock market, AMD has further cemented its place as a proper chip giant. As Deutsche Bank’s Ross S

  • Rogers asks tribunal to scrap Canada competition bureau's rejection of Shaw takeover

    (Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc on Friday asked a tribunal to scrap Canada competition bureau's rejection to its C$20 billion ($15.9 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, arguing the merger would create more competition rather than stifle it. Calling the opposition to the deal "unreasonable", Rogers said the bureau had failed to quantify the reasons the proposed merger with Shaw would lessen competition. Rogers, in a 19-page petition to the tribunal, responded to the bureau's refusal to accept the divesture of Freedom mobile as part of the merger remedy.