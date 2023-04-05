'I hope you burn in hell,' sister of Akron woman slain 53 years ago tells convicted killer

Gustave Sapharas listens to Sandra Utterback as she talks about her sister Karen Bentz prior to his sentencing in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux's court for the slayings Bentz in 1970 and Loretta Jean Davis 1975 on Wednesday in Akron.

After 53 years, the sister of an Akron woman who was stabbed to death and left on the side of the road got to face her sister’s killer Wednesday.

“I can never get my sister back no matter what sentence you receive but at least you won’t be able to destroy any other families,” Sandra Utterback said via Zoom during Gustave Sapharas’ sentencing for the slayings of Karen Bentz, her sister, and another woman in the 1970s. “This has haunted me since I was 14 years old and, although it was heartbreaking to relive, I know Karen is looking down, pleased.”

To Sapharas, Utterback said, "God forgive me, but I hope you burn in hell."

Utterback, who is the only surviving member of her immediate family, urged Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux to sentence Sapharas to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Breaux went with this recommendation, sentencing Sapharas to life in prison without parole for 15 years for Bentz’s murder and life without parole for the slaying of Loretta Jean Davis. She ran the sentences consecutively.

“You are not to be released from prison at any time, Mr. Sapharas,” Breaux said.

Sapharas, 78, of Jackson Township, plans to appeal. He chose not to speak during his sentencing at the advice of his attorneys.

Sapharas was convicted by a jury last month of all five charges he faced, including murder and aggravated murder, for the murders of Bentz, 18, of Akron, in 1970 and Loretta Jean Davis, 20, of Brimfield, in 1975. Both women were stabbed to death, with their bodies dumped along roadsides.

Prosecutors said Gustave Sapharas terrorized women for 20 years, luring them into his car and choking or threatening them with a knife if they didn’t do his sexual bidding.

They said Bentz and Davis refused to comply and Sapharas stabbed them and left their bodies on the side of the road.

Defense attorneys, though, argued that Sapharas kidnapped and raped several women but that didn’t mean he was also a murderer.

Sapharas’ weeklong trial included testimony from family members and friends of Bentz and Davis, as well as detectives, investigators and forensic scientists.

The evidence that tied Sapharas to the two slayings included DNA found on their bodies or clothing, carpet fibers and a small plastic piece on Davis' body that investigators say was part of the knife used to stab her.

Prosecutors also presented evidence of six sexual assaults Sapharas is accused of from the 1970s to 1990s. In one of those cases, Sapharas was sentenced to 15 to 60 years in prison for the rape of a Cuyahoga Falls woman in 1976. After violating his parole, he was released in 2002.

