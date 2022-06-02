Hope College campus

HOLLAND — Hope College said Holland police has cleared the school’s lockdown “with caution” around 1 a.m. after a shooting near its campus late Wednesday night.

HOPE ALERT: Holland PD has cleared our lockdown with caution. Lockdown has been lifted, but please be careful and vigilant if you choose to leave your area. — Hope College (@HopeCollege) June 2, 2022

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on East 16th Street and College Avenue in downtown Holland. Two people were shot and the suspect is not in custody, Ottawa County dispatch told WOOD TV-8.

The school was placed on lockdown just after 10 p.m.

BREAKING: Holland Police are investigating a shooting near East 16th St. and College Ave. Two people were shot. No word on their condition. We see a bicycle in the middle of the street next to evidence markers. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/c5cz1W7p2z — Kyle Mitchell (@JournalistKyle) June 2, 2022

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Holland police had not released any information on the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: UPDATED: Hope College lockdown lifted after shooting near campus; 2 shot