UPDATED: Hope College lockdown lifted after shooting near campus; 2 shot

WOODTV
·1 min read
Hope College campus
Hope College campus

HOLLAND — Hope College said Holland police has cleared the school’s lockdown “with caution” around 1 a.m. after a shooting near its campus late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on East 16th Street and College Avenue in downtown Holland. Two people were shot and the suspect is not in custody, Ottawa County dispatch told WOOD TV-8.

The school was placed on lockdown just after 10 p.m.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Holland police had not released any information on the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: UPDATED: Hope College lockdown lifted after shooting near campus; 2 shot

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories