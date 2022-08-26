‘I hope you all die.’ Rock, metal objects hurled as Georgia men clash in ‘mutual combat’

When a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy wheeled up at the scene of an assault on Colvin Drive just off Interstate 75 on the north side of Forsyth, the deputy saw a man with blood streaming down his face.

The man, 46, said he had been repairing a car outside a house there when another guy, 53, “came out of the house yelling, ‘I hope you all die,’” the deputy’s report of the Aug. 3 episode noted.

It wasn’t clear what the yelling man meant or why he hollered such a statement, but the younger man said the next thing he knew the older guy was whacking him in the head with “a metal object.”

Another deputy tracked down the 53-year-old at a body shop nearby. That man, too, had facial injuries. He said he and the younger fellow were “throwing metal objects at each other.”

The report doesn’t mention what the objects were, but the older man said he had been hit in the head with a rock.

Both men were charged with being involved in an affray, fighting, after they admitted to what the report termed “mutual combat.”

Dispatches: A man who was hauling a 10-foot-long trailer from the Bolingbroke area to his north Macon home one day in late July arrived and, as an incident report noted, “noticed that the trailer was no longer hooked to the rear of his vehicle.” The report went to mention that he retraced his route and was “unsuccessful in locating the trailer.” . . . A pair of reportedly intoxicated roommates clashed at their New Street apartment in downtown Macon back in May after one of the roomies, 32, claimed he had been left behind by the other in the wake of a bar fight. The man who said he had been left behind, according to an arrest warrant, later burst in on his roommate in their bathroom “and hit him over the head with (an) acoustic guitar.”