‘I hope you get eaten by an alligator!’ Man kicked off plane in Florida for no mask

Madeleine Marr
·2 min read

Another meltdown over masks on a plane ⁠caused a major travel disruption.

A passenger on a JetBlue flight last Saturday from New York to Cancun refused to wear a mask and led the pilot to change course. Passenger Lawrence Redick IV, 22, caught a snippet of the action and posted it on TikTok after the plane was diverted to Fort Lauderdale.

The New Yorker’s video shows a flight attendant standing next to the now masked passenger. People heckle the man, screaming “Let’s go, get up, let’s go,” and “Boo!”

On Redick’s now viral TikTok, Siri is heard reading his text: “All this just because of one person, it’s so frustrating.” Passengers yell and boo and hurl insults as two uniformed officers escort the man off the aircraft.

Right before he exits in Florida, a man screams, “I hope you get eaten by an alligator!”

Redick told the Miami Herald that the plane was delayed on the Fort Lauderdale airport tarmac for about an hour and a half.

JetBlue’s website states that face coverings are required inside all airport terminals and for the flight for those 2 and older due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An airline spokesman sent a statement about the incident to the Miami Herald:

“On February 27, JetBlue flight 751 with scheduled service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cancun, Mexico, was forced to divert to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when a customer became aggressive and threatening toward our crewmembers and other customers after being asked multiple times to comply with JetBlue’s face mask policy and the federal mask mandate,” it said. “The customer was eventually escorted off by law enforcement in Fort Lauderdale. The flight continued to Cancun without further incident. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is our first priority at JetBlue, and the customer in question is not welcome to fly JetBlue in the future.”

It is unclear whether the maskless man was arrested or was allowed to travel to his next destination.

Recommended Stories

  • Iowa Dems ponder strategies amid GOP-forced voting changes

    Iowa Democrats are beginning to consider changes to their get-out-the-vote plans under the assumption that Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign into law a Republican-backed bill that makes it harder to vote early, potentially eroding a key aspect of Democratic campaigns. Republicans in the House and Senate quickly approved the voting changes over the opposition of all Democratic legislators. Republicans said the new rules were needed to guard against voting fraud, though they noted Iowa has no history of election irregularities and that November's election saw record turnout with no hint of problems in the state.

  • How to handle an airline seatmate who refuses to comply with mask rules

    Some etiquette experts recommend letting the flight staff deal with a person refusing to wear a mask.

  • DeSantis faces deepening controversy over vaccines for ultra-rich Florida community

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said "the state was not involved" in helping to vaccinate 1,200 residents of the super-rich Ocean Reef community in January. But both the hospital system that supplied the doses and Monroe County have contradicted his claims, saying the state authorized the vaccines, the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald report.Why it matters: DeSantis has faced increasing criticism for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome of those who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donated to the governor's political action committee, which has pulled in almost $4 million.The state of play: A spokeswoman for Baptist Health Systems, which administered the Ocean Reef vaccines, told the Times/Herald that "Florida asked Baptist Health to take delivery of the doses to our ultra-cold freezer storage for delivery to the Medical Center at Ocean Reef."Brian Keeley, the Baptist Health Systems president and CEO, and his wife own a home in Ocean Reef, but the spokeswoman wouldn't comment on whether they had a hand in getting the vaccines.Back in January, Baptist Health canceled vaccine appointments for hundreds of members of the general public because it had run out of supply.What's next: Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer asked the FBI to investigate."If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,’' Fried said.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. Supreme Court dumps last of Trump's election appeals

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former President Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing a muted end to his futile quest in the courts to hold onto power. The court without comment rejected Trump's appeal challenging thousands of absentee ballots filed in Wisconsin, an election battleground that the Republican businessman-turned-politician lost to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes. Biden became president on Jan. 20.

  • Donald Trump set to visit New York for first time since leaving White House

    Ex-president expected as soon as Sunday night, reports sayTrump tells Republicans: stop using name in fundraising Donald Trump in the elevator at Trump Tower, in January 2017. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump could arrive in New York City for his first visit since leaving the White House as soon as Sunday night, according to multiple reports. The former president was born in Queens and rose to fame in Manhattan but changed his primary residence to Florida in 2019 and has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach since leaving Washington on 20 January. After reports of a New York visit proliferated on Saturday, the local station WABC-TV reported that police were preparing to increase security around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The New York police department did not comment. Trump’s New York home was the subject of protests and a heavy police presence from the start of his run for the White House in summer 2015 through to the end of his term in office in the acrid aftermath of the 6 January Capitol attack. In July 2020, amid national protests for racial justice and policing reform, city authorities painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside Trump Tower. Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed to have “liberated” that stretch of Fifth Avenue. The mural was repeatedly vandalised. Trump was impeached for a second time for inciting the Capitol insurrection, in which five people died, as part of his claim that his defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud, a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. He was acquitted, when only seven Republican senators voted to convict him. He retains a grip on Republican politics, regularly topping polls of potential presidential nominees for 2024 but this week reportedly demanding the party stop fundraising using his name. On Saturday, the New York Daily News quoted Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, referring to a gold statue that made a splash at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last week, when he said: “The human Donald must … be put on display for the multitude of NYC followers.” In truth Trump remains a divisive figure in New York, a largely Democratic city, amid two investigations that have added to his considerable legal jeopardy since losing the protections of office. The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, and the state attorney general, Letitia James, are both looking into Trump’s financial affairs. Cohen is under house arrest in the city, completing a sentence for offences including paying hush money to two women who claimed affairs with Trump, claims Trump denied, though he admitted knowing of the payments. Cohen has spoken to Vance. The Daily News said Trump’s visit would not be in connection with that investigation, which received a huge boost last month when the US supreme court declined to block access to Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also relocated to Florida since the end of their time in power, with Ivanka thought likely to mount a run for US Senate in the southern state. Trump’s own future in Florida has been called into question. Though he owns the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, a 1993 agreement says he cannot live there permanently. Last month the former president won favourable comments from the town attorney, in a hearing involving residents who want to hold Trump to that deal. A decision is due in April.

  • Mama Florida panther and kittens seen on national refuge camera. That was a rare sight

    In a sight increasingly rare, a Florida panther mom and two young kittens were spotted by a trail camera at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge near Naples earlier this year.

  • For the first time since the 1850s, a black-browed babbler was spotted in Borneo

    After 170 years, the black-browed babbler reappeared in a Borneo forest, leaving ornithologists stunned — and delighted. The first and only known specimen of the black-browed babbler was collected in Indonesia in the 1850s. Because it was wrongly labeled as being from Java instead of Borneo, people searching for more black-browed babblers never discovered any. The error was eventually corrected, but still, no one was able to find the bird. In 2016, the bird-watching group BW Galeatus was established in Borneo. Two members had questions about a black and brown bird they would sometimes see in a forest in Borneo's South Kalimantan province. The men, Muhammad Suranto and Muhammad Rizky Fauzan, captured one of these birds in October, and sent photos to another member. It looked like the black-browed babbler, but since that seemed too good to be true, he forwarded the photos to experts. When the bird was confirmed as a black-browed babbler, ornithologist Panji Gusti Akbar told The New York Times, he felt "excitement, disbelief, and a lot of happiness." Ding Li Yong, a conservationist with BirdLife International, said it "took me a while to come to grips with this thing. I had a tear in my eye." The bird was released back into the wild, and once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted, several experts plan on traveling to Borneo so they can learn more about the elusive black-browed babbler. The hope is that this finding will help get people in the region excited about birds and nature, plus get tourists to visit. "We're now seeing this bird alive for the first time in all of its natural glory," Yong told the Times. "Borneo is an island of surprises, and there's a lot to still be discovered and learned." This enigmatic bird, which has been missing for 172 years, was recently rediscovered in the rainforests of Indonesian Borneo. It's called the black-browed babbler! M. Suranto pic.twitter.com/qAm9epaQlP — Dr. Wildlife (@DrWildlife) March 6, 2021 More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Prince Harry Heartbreakingly Compares Meghan Markle To Princess Diana

    The Duke of Sussex got emotional while telling Oprah Winfrey how his wife’s experience with British tabloids stacks up to his late mother’s.

  • Carla Wallenda, member of famed high-wire act, dies at 85

    Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85. Carla Wallenda was born on Feb. 13, 1936, and appeared in a newsreel in 1939 as she learned how to walk the wire, with her father and mother, Mati, looking on. “Actually, they carried me across the wire when I was 6 weeks old,” she said in a 2017 interview with a Sarasota TV station. “My father rode the bicycle and my mother sat on his shoulders, holding me and introducing me to the public.”

  • I flew on Delta's newest jet, the controversial Airbus A220-300, and it's my new favorite airliner in the US

    Delta jam-packed the plane with amenities to boost the passenger experience like seat-back entertainment screens and mood lights.

  • Utah man falls to his death from Angels Landing at Zion National Park

    The body of Jason Hartwell, 43, was found Friday morning at the base of the summit.

  • Ashley Judd says she's 'drowning in trauma' and experiencing 'savage agony' in recovery from Congo rainforest fall

    Ashley Judd opened up on Instagram about her strenuous recovery after a "catastrophic" fall in the Congo rainforest.

  • AP PHOTOS: Tsunami scars linger a decade later in Japan

    Deserted farms stand in the shadow of the Fukushima nuclear plant, where a catastrophic meltdown still reverberates. Ten years later, AP journalists have returned to document the communities that were ripped apart by what’s simply referred to here as the Great East Japan Earthquake.

  • Prince Harry on Prince Charles: 'I feel really let down by my father'

    The Duke of Sussex said he felt "let down" by his father who had at one point "stopped taking my calls". In an emotional discussion with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, he said there was "a lot of hurt". He also said his father, and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, were "trapped" in the Royal family. The Duke said his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been "angry" at the way the Royal family had treated his wife. Speaking about his relationship with his father, he said: "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson. "At the same time I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. "I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know." The Duchess interjected: "Or what they're told."

  • Gonzaga remains No. 1, Baylor back to No. 2 in AP Top 25

    Gonzaga’s bid to go wire-to-wire No. 1 is in its final week. The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15. Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

  • Walt Disney World Theme Park And Resorts Completely Booked, Disneyland Reopening Still Unclear

    Now that the Super Bowl is over, where are the crowds going? Evidently, they’re going to Florida’s Walt Disney World and its resorts, and they didn’t even have to win a Big Game. The company reported today that all parks are now completely booked next week for Disney Resort Guests and Theme Park Tickets Guests. […]

  • US pastor on leave after Melania Trump 'trophy wife' comments

    Stewart-Allen Clark offered advice to women on weight and clothing and commented on Melania Trump.

  • Another 'Yellowstone' Spin-off Series Is Coming Soon

    This time, we're heading to Texas!

  • CDC director announces guidelines on safe gatherings for vaccinated people

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, announced new guidelines on safe activities and gatherings for people who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Watch her remarks.

  • Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta announces she's expecting first child

    "I've always wanted to be a mummy."