Hope for 'entire world': Local Jews applaud Wayne council action to condemn hate

WAYNE — Local Jews are applauding a move by the Township Council to condemn hate and to stand with Israel in its war against Hamas.

The council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the Palestinian militant group to cease violence and to release all hostages. It also denounced antisemitism and urged the enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Iran to prevent its funding of Hamas and other terrorist groups.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilman Jason DeStefano, was modeled after one overwhelmingly supported by both houses of Congress in October. It was sent to the desks of Gov. Phil Murphy and representatives of the state Legislature in the 40th District.

TRANSPORTATION: $6.2M project in Wayne was meant to help traffic at busy intersection. Is it working?

Bella Mendel of Wanda Avenue said the council’s action Thursday gave her hope for peace.

“Not just for us,” she said, “but for the entire world.”

Close to 21,000 people were killed, and another 55,000 wounded, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to the latest news reports.

The death toll from the attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7 stands at 1,139. There are 129 people still held captive in Gaza.

Story continues below gallery.

Rabbi Mayer Gurkov, of Chabad Center of Passaic County on Ratzer Road, brought the resolution to the council’s attention. “The township, tonight, experienced a moment of moral clarity,” he said.

“People think that there is a lot of darkness in this world,” but there is also a term for those “who are there for us,” he said — what Jews call “righteous among the nations.”

“There are righteous among the nations,” he added. “Here, in this town, on this dais.”

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wayne council resolution condemns antisemitism, supports Israel in war