Hope, fear and uncertainty on Donetsk streets after Putin move

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - On the streets of the biggest city in Ukraine's breakaway eastern regions, some residents expressed joy and gratitude on Tuesday over Russia's decision to recognise their independence, but others were filled with foreboding for what might come next.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday granted official recognition to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics and signed friendship treaties with their leaders, a step that paves the way for Russia to send in troops and establish military bases.

The West condemned the move as an illegal act that could mark the prelude to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and began imposing some sanctions.

But for some in Donetsk, where Moscow-backed separatists have battled Ukrainian government forces in a conflict that Kyiv says has cost 15,000 lives since 2014, it was long overdue.

"This is very important for me. I know that the blood I spilled with my comrades and our labours and efforts and the losses of civilians were not in vain all this time," said Dmitry, a former member of a pro-Russian separatist militia.

He was looking forward to the arrival of Russian troops as part of the agreements signed on Monday.

"This great people of Donbass have suffered so much, they need it now (Russian troops). They've had enough blood, enough death," he said.

A convoy of at least a dozen cars flying large Russian tricolor flags and honking their horns wound its way through the city centre. "Russia, hoorah!" shouted one driver.

Other residents of Donetsk were trying to go about their lives as normal, walking with children or shopping at the market, a Reuters witness said. A wedding took place at a hotel.

However, six blasts were later heard in the centre of the city. Their origin was not clear. A diplomatic source told Reuters shelling had resumed on the line of contact between the Ukrainian government and separatist forces.

'EVERYONE IS VERY SCARED'

Irina, a woman of about 40, said Russia's decision was not unexpected but people were unsure how to react.

"I don't know what will happen now - everyone is at a loss and uncertain," she said, adding that she hoped the reinforced Russian backing would help bring an end to the conflict.

"If there are (Russian) troops, it means it's not worth fighting because Russia is a great power, mighty, nuclear."

A Reuters reporter saw a handful of tanks on the outskirts on Donetsk overnight and two more in other parts of the city. The Kremlin's spokesman said he was unable to say if Russia had already sent in military forces.

Vyacheslav, a man of about 60, said he hoped the deployment of Russian troops would bring an end to "provocative actions" by Ukraine, adding: "I think the other side will also have a think and decide to move onto peace negotiations."

But Karina, a woman in her early twenties, burst into tears as she described her feelings.

"To be honest, it's such a depressing situation right now that I don't know how good a decision this really is and how much it can lead to peace," she said.

Referring to the separatist administrations' decision to evacuate tens of thousands of women and children from Donetsk and Luhansk in recent days, Karina added: "Now everyone is very worried, everyone is being taken away from their fathers, brothers, husbands. In fact, everyone is very scared."

(Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities slipped on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential damage from sanctions to Russia after President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops sent to them.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets Wra

  • Nickel Hits Decade High as Ukraine Tensions Fuel Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel rose to $25,000 a ton for the first time since 2011, extending a rally driven by dwindling global inventories and concerns that Ukraine tensions could disrupt supplies from key producer Russia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, R

  • Turkey's Erdogan cuts short Africa trip for virtual NATO meeting

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan cancelled a planned trip to Guinea-Bissau and is returning home from Africa early to participate in an online meeting with NATO leaders, his office said on Tuesday. The president's office said the NATO summit was set for Wednesday. The decision comes as Russia's move to recognise two breakaway regions in east Ukraine as independent raised tensions among Turkey's two Black Sea neighbours.

  • Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

    Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel Tuesday as major crude producer Russia prepared to send troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, sparking Western nations to ready economic sanctions against Moscow.

  • How conflict in Ukraine may impact energy prices, supply chains, and semiconductors

    Tematica Research Chief Macro Strategist Lenore Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect the energy market, supply chains, and semiconductors.

  • GWAR Announce “The Black Death Rager World Tour,” Unveil Europe and UK Leg

    The monstrous metal act will be out in support of its forthcoming album, The New Dark Ages. GWAR Announce “The Black Death Rager World Tour,” Unveil Europe and UK Leg Spencer Kaufman

  • Bearish Bets Against Markets Are Surging

    Short sellers are adding to their positions while other investors are scooping up options contracts that would pay out if the recent declines in the stock and bond markets worsen.

  • 5 key questions that could determine the shape of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    The darker area shows the rebel-held regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, that Putin recognized. Data: Mapbox/OSCE. Map: Will Chase/AxiosIn a stunning, historically revisionist national address Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Ukraine has no right to be its own country — and that it's Moscow's duty to protect Russian speakers in Ukrainian territory from a supposed deadly threat posed by Kyiv.Why it matters: Putin's formal recognition of two pro-Russian breakaway regions in e

  • Woman sparks debate after sharing PowerPoint she made for exit interview: ‘I’m inspired, truly’

    ‘Perfect. No changes required,’ one respondent writes in the comments

  • Britain warns of cyberattacks as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Britain warned of potential cyberattacks with "international consequences" on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Puitin ordered troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of the GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, called on British organisations to "bolster their online defences" following the developments. "While the NCSC is not aware of any current specific threats to UK organisations in relation to events in and around Ukraine, there has been an historical pattern of cyber attacks on Ukraine with international consequences," it said in a statement.

  • UK to announce sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway regions

    Five Ukrainians killed in sabotage attack, claims Kremlin Downing Street warns Putin's invasion plans have 'already begun' Wallace: Europe a 'very dangerous place' if we can't trust Russia 'Vladimir Putin has embarrassed Emmanuel Macron - again' Putin 'has drawn up hitlist of Ukrainians to kill' after invasion Why Russia wants to invade and what could happen next

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up web designer's bid to rebuff gay weddings

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a web designer's free speech claim that she cannot be forced under a Colorado anti-discrimination law to produce websites for same-sex marriages, a practice she opposes on religious grounds. The justices took up evangelical Christian Denver-area business owner Lorie Smith's appeal of a lower court ruling rejecting her bid for an exemption from a Colorado law barring discrimination based upon sexual orientation and certain other factors. The case follows the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in favor of a Christian Denver-area baker who refused on religious grounds to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

  • Putin denies planning to revive the Russian empire after declaring that Ukraine is not a real country and sending troops there

    Russia sent troops into Ukrainian regions it declared independent, and Putin said: "Ukraine has never had its own authentic statehood."

  • With all eyes on Ukraine, Putin to send his envoy to Balkans

    With all eyes on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is sending his top security envoy to the Balkans where Moscow has been trying to maintain influence mainly through its ally Serbia, according to reports. Serbia’s pro-government media said Monday Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, is due to arrive in Belgrade in the coming days for talks with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine will drive petrol prices to record high

    The price of petrol will hit a new record this week as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine drive up the cost of oil, motoring group RAC has warned.

  • EU readies sanctions, says 'Russia will feel the pain'

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is close to agreeing sanctions on Russia that would put politicians and officials on blacklists, ban trading in Russian state bonds, and target imports and exports with separatist entities, senior EU officials said on Tuesday. Russia's formal recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, is "illegal and unacceptable," European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said as they spelled out planned sanctions. "We've got to ensure that whatever happens, Russia will feel the pain ... to make sure Russia has absolutely no incentive to go further," Irish EU affairs minister Thomas Byrne said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Sullivan: Russia planning 'extremely violent' operation to 'crush' Ukraine

    White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday the U.S. believes Russia is planning an "extremely violent" invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow will seek to "crush" the Ukrainian people."We believe that any military operation of the size, scope and magnitude of what we believe the Russians are planning will be extremely violent. It will cost the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, civilians and military personnel alike," Sullivan...

  • Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Shocking Declaration

    SERGEY BOBOKRussian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian “peacekeeping” troops to the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after unilaterally declaring that the two chunks of Eastern Ukraine should be considered independent states.The dramatic escalation, which many fear could lead to all-out war, followed an address to his nation on Monday, in which the Russian president formally announced “the immediate recognition” of the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk—which stretch

  • FAA leadership transition puts troubled Boeing programs in the spotlight

    The aviation agency's new administrator will be tasked with rebuilding confidence between the U.S. and international regulators, with potentially expensive implications for Boeing.

  • Biden agrees to meet with Putin ‘in principle’ if Russia has not invaded Ukraine

    The White House press secretary said Biden accepts “in principle” a meeting with Putin if Russia doesn't invade.