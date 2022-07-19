Jul. 18—"I hope you forgive yourself for your actions," Kathryn Buechel told Billy Joe Wannyn during his sentencing hearing for the killing of her brother-in-law in January 2018.

"Me and my husband forgive you."

Friday Wannyn, 51, Sparta, stood before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray and through his attorneys announced he would skip a sentencing hearing and accept a sentence of life in prison with possibility of parole for the murder of Albin Von "Salvatore" Buechel, 71, of Arthur Seagraves Rd.

He also accepted a 12-year sentence for his conviction of aggravated armed robbery.

Life in prison with parole is generally recognized under state law as a prison sentence of around 51 years. The aggravated armed robbery sentence will be served concurrently — or at the same time — as the life sentence.

Wannyn would be 102 years old if he lives to that age before he is eligible for parole consideration.

A Cumberland County jury found Wannyn guilty following a four-day trial in May. Wannyn was convicted of stabbing Buechel at least 18 times during a robbery. Motive was to steal money from the gold dealer to bond his girlfriend out of jail.

The hearing was short with Bray asking Wannyn if he was accepting the offer on his own volition and was not being forced or coerced to accept the plea agreement. He answered it was a voluntary acceptance of his sentence.

This set the stage for Kathryn Buechel to take the witness stand and read a victim impact statement on behalf of the family.

The sister-in-law of the slain man began by thanking Assistant District Attorneys Philip Hatch and Allison Null, DA Victim/Witness Coordinator Tracy Howard, TBI Special Agent in Charge Dan Friel and all law enforcement officers involved in bringing the case to trial.

"Albin was more than just a victim," Buechel read from her prepared statement. "He was a son, husband, father, brother and a friend" who loved living in the rural setting of western Cumberland County.

She spoke of his life, his business successes and failures. "Not all Albin's choices were good," she noted. Buechel added that she believed her brother-in-law was going into the senior years of his life content.

Kathryn Buechel continued, "He did not die in isolation ... the ripple effects (of his death) go on.

"This has also impacted Mr. Wannyn's family," she said, addressing the defendant. "This should not have happened ... I hope you can forgive yourself for your actions ... me and my husband forgive you."

Buechel concluded her statement, "Nothing will bring Albin back. Nothing will be accomplished by putting a burden on his family." She asked Judge Bray to have Wannyn housed in a state prison facility close to Wannyn's home.

That request is left up to the Tennessee Department of Corrections once a defendant is convicted and ordered to serve prison time.

Bray recognized Wannyn is entitled to credit for time served in jail since his arrest in January 2018 and set a Sept. 19 court date for status report on any motions to be filed for a new trial.

