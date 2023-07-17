Is there hope for frustrated Fort Worth homebuyers? Here’s what the numbers say

Because of persistently high mortgage rates, the Fort Worth housing market remains sluggish, but new inflation numbers could mean a light at the end of the tunnel for frustrated buyers.

Inflation dropped to 3%, according to new data from the Labor Department published on July 12. The 12-month inflation rate was 6.4% in January.

“For those saving for a down payment, yesterday’s inflation numbers show a positive story, which hopefully translates to lower mortgage rates this year,” said Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist at National Association of Realtors research.

But, for now, buyers and sellers remain wary both nationally and regionally.

Closed sales were down 6.4% from this time last year. On average, houses in Fort Worth spent 23 more days on the market in June than they did in 2022, according to a housing report from the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.

As a result, there aren’t many homes available.

Inventory in Fort Worth inched up to 2.2 months in June, which is half a month higher than a year ago but still a far cry from a balanced market, which is 6.5 months, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

“It is encouraging that homebuilders have ramped up production, but the supply from new construction takes time and remains insufficient,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Home prices fell slightly. In Fort Worth. the median home price in May was $338,000, a 0.5% decrease from May and down 6.7% from a year ago.