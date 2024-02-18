Hope grad heads to Quantico to pursue a future in the Marines

HOLLAND — Like many high schoolers transitioning to college, Scott Miklosz wasn’t 100% sure about his future.

Miklosz graduated in Illinois in 2020, then prepared a move to Hope College with aspirations of acquiring a psychology degree. Equally, though, he felt a strong pull to join the military.

Instead of choosing one, Miklosz decided to do both.

"A lot of my buddies joined the Marines after high school and I heard about the officer program," he said. "Three or four weeks into my first semester at Hope, I knew that's what I wanted to do.”

He signed the paperwork in October 2020, then continued his classes at Hope in pursuit of his degree. The following summer, he started Officer Candidate School, a twelve-week program similar to boot camp.

Scott Miklosz (center) is officially commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marines.

“During OCS, they're evaluating and screening everyone to be a leader," Miklosz said. "They split it up for me — so I did six weeks the summer after my freshman year and six weeks the next summer.”

Pursuing both paths meant a lot of multi-tasking. He admits it was a challenge at times, trying to keep his grades up while staying physically fit for OCS.

Miklosz graduated from Hope in December 2023, a semester early, earning his degree in psychology and philosophy. Only weeks later, surrounded by friends and family at Hope College's Dimnent Memorial Chapel, he became a Second Lieutenant — an official active duty officer in the Marines.

“Every single person in that chapel helped me become the man I am today,” Miklosz said. “It’s a debt that I cannot repay to any of them.”

Miklosz will spend the next few months in Lansing working at the recruitment center, assisting potential OCS students with physical training and coursewwork.

In June, he'll ship out to Quantico, Virginia, for six months of basic training. While he’s excited, he admits there are some nerves, too. His family has been helpful.

“My parents have been absolutely incredible,” Miklosz said. “The amount of support, the discipline they helped me achieve in middle school and high school, has helped me tremendously."

Miklosz acknowledges we live in a time of civil unrest, but that doesn't deter him. If he's called upon, he'll be ready.

"If my country needs me to go overseas and take care of business, that's something I signed up for."

